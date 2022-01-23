A spinach-mushroom quiche with cheesy goodness

My family is not big on eggs, but they do love a nice slice of quiche. Luckily for me, the savory egg custard baked in a pie crust is easy to make (especially if you use a refrigerated crust) and easier still to personalize with favorite meats, vegetables and cheeses — often all the above at the same time.

Quiche Lorraine, made with a savory mix of crunchy bacon, sauteed onion and Gruyère or Swiss cheese, is probably the most famous of the custard pies, but if you're trying to cut back on meat (or maybe you've just seen the price of bacon — wow!), it's just as easy to overload the filling with fresh veggies.

This vegetarian quiche combines two easy-to-find winter staples — bagged baby spinach and fresh mushrooms — with shredded Swiss and Parmesan cheeses. It bakes up light and creamy with a flaky crust. Served with a simple salad, some crusty Italian bread and a light red wine, it makes a terrific winter dinner or elegant brunch dish.

I used Martha Stewart's recipe for pate brisee to make the pastry crust because it's fail-proof (and makes enough for two quiches). But there is no shame in substituting a pre-made refrigerated crust.

Anything that gets dinner on the table with the least amount of fuss is good in my book, especially as we get back to the grind after the long holiday season. Just be sure to pre-bake it for 10 minutes with the bottom covered in parchment and filled with pie weights or dried beans (I use dry kidney beans) so it's crispy instead of soggy.