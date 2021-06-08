 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&T athletes to lead the Triad at NCAA track and field championships
0 Comments

A&T athletes to lead the Triad at NCAA track and field championships

  • 0
A&T logo 120820 web

A list of the athletes from colleges in Guilford and Forsyth counties and natives who qualified for the NCAA championships, with times or distances from the East Preliminary.

Men

4x100: A&T (Randolph Ross, Akeem Sirleaf, Javonte Harding, Daniel Stokes), 38.49.

4x400: A&T (Daniel Stokes, Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross, Akeem Sirleaf), 2:59.21.

100: Javonte Harding, A&T, 10.08.

200: Javonte Harding, A&T, 20.33.

400: Trevor Stewart, A&T, 44.59; Randolph Ross, A&T, 44.86.

110 hurdles: Cory Poole, A&T, 13.64.

400 hurdles: Akeem Lindo, A&T, 50.40.

800: Abbas Abbkar, A&T, 1:48.22.

5,000: Zach Facioni, Wake Forest, 13:45.54; Ian Shanklin (Greensboro), N.C. State, 13:48.77.

Long jump: Brandon Hicklin, A&T, 7.61 meters.

Women

High jump: Kenady Wilson, A&T, 1.77 meters.

4x100: A&T (Cambrea Sturgis, Symone Darius, Kamaya Debose-Epps, Jonah Ross), 42.92; Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama and teammates, 42.97.

100 hurdles: TeJyrica Robinson, A&T, 12.83; Madeleine Akobundu, A&T, 12.84; Paula Salmon, A&T, 12.89.

100: Cambrea Sturgis, A&T, 10.92; Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama, 10.98; Kamaya Debose-Epps, A&T, 11.31.

200: Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama, 22.13; Cambrea Sturgis, A&T, 22.26; Jonah Ross, A&T, 22.87; Kamaya Debose-Epps, A&T, 22.91.

4x400: A&T (Delecia McDuffie, Jonah Ross, Symone Darius, Paula Salmon), 3:34.72.

Pole vault: Sydney Horn, High Point, 4.27 meters.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News