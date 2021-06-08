A&T athletes to lead the Triad at NCAA track and field championships

A list of the athletes from colleges in Guilford and Forsyth counties and natives who qualified for the NCAA championships, with times or distances from the East Preliminary.
Men
4x100: A&T (Randolph Ross, Akeem Sirleaf, Javonte Harding, Daniel Stokes), 38.49.
4x400: A&T (Daniel Stokes, Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross, Akeem Sirleaf), 2:59.21.
100: Javonte Harding, A&T, 10.08.
200: Javonte Harding, A&T, 20.33.
400: Trevor Stewart, A&T, 44.59; Randolph Ross, A&T, 44.86.
110 hurdles: Cory Poole, A&T, 13.64.
400 hurdles: Akeem Lindo, A&T, 50.40.
800: Abbas Abbkar, A&T, 1:48.22.
5,000: Zach Facioni, Wake Forest, 13:45.54; Ian Shanklin (Greensboro), N.C. State, 13:48.77.
Long jump: Brandon Hicklin, A&T, 7.61 meters.
Women
High jump: Kenady Wilson, A&T, 1.77 meters.
4x100: A&T (Cambrea Sturgis, Symone Darius, Kamaya Debose-Epps, Jonah Ross), 42.92; Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama and teammates, 42.97.
100 hurdles: TeJyrica Robinson, A&T, 12.83; Madeleine Akobundu, A&T, 12.84; Paula Salmon, A&T, 12.89.
100: Cambrea Sturgis, A&T, 10.92; Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama, 10.98; Kamaya Debose-Epps, A&T, 11.31.
200: Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama, 22.13; Cambrea Sturgis, A&T, 22.26; Jonah Ross, A&T, 22.87; Kamaya Debose-Epps, A&T, 22.91.
4x400: A&T (Delecia McDuffie, Jonah Ross, Symone Darius, Paula Salmon), 3:34.72.
Pole vault: Sydney Horn, High Point, 4.27 meters.