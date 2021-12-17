A&T, HBCUs in spotlight at Legacy Classic in New Jersey

N.C. A&T is prone to travel around the country for non-conference men’s basketball games, collecting various degrees of exposure.
Nothing might compare to what happens this weekend.
The Aggies are part of the inaugural Legacy Classic in Newark, N.J., where a celebration of HBCUs is at the forefront.
“This one is different,” Aggies coach Will Jones said. “You’re opening yourself up to a whole other audience and there’s so much more than the basketball. This is to continue the education about HBCUs.”
The basketball part involves Saturday’s doubleheader with A&T (4-8) meeting Howard (5-5) after the first game between North Carolina Central (5-7) and Hampton (4-7). TNT will televise the games nationally.
Jones said he likes the component that should promote the A&T brand beyond the normal sports fans. To be among the four teams selected to participate is an honor.
“It’s going to be a national audience and that’s certain to bring light to HBCUs,” Jones said.
Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan has partnered with other groups to put together this showcase.
N.C. Central coach LeVelle Moton said the concept of such a gathering had been in the works for a couple of years. He said a telephone call with Chris Paul, who grew up in Lewisville and played at West Forsyth and Wake Forest, was a seed that furthered the discussion.
“It’s going to be huge,” Moton said. “Just give us some time. Let’s arrange it. Let’s make sure we do it the right way and properly plan.”
With that, his players have been discussing the opportunity for quite some time. He said the excitement level with the Eagles has been high.
“They set it up phenomenally,” Moton said. “I’m looking for a great turnout. There’s going to be celebrities courtside. It’s going to be big-time.”
Numerous activities are associated with the basketball. There’s a career fair, a chance to make business connections highlighted by Amazon’s involvement and community events.
“They put together a pretty good schedule,” Jones said. “I think it’s big. (Jordan) has done an unbelievable job of promoting it. I know there’s a lot of interest and our alumni are on high alert.”
In recent weeks, it became clear to the Aggies of the magnitude. TNT visited campus three times to shoot promotional videos and conduct interviews. At one point, Jones walked into Corbett Sports Center and barely recognized the place.
“TNT turned the gym into a full ‘lights, camera, action,’ ” he said. “They’re pretty hyped about it.”
Former Duke and NBA star Grant Hill will be part of the broadcast team.
“It's really important just to shine a light on HBCUs,” Jordan said on TNT’s Inside the NBA. “They haven’t been getting their credit and respect over the years, and I know it’s been a popular topic. But let’s just give them a platform to be able to give to the community, and where their talents can be seen on a high level.”
Howard coach Kenny Blakeney, a Duke alum, said he’s proud of Jordan’s efforts in making this a reality. He said the teams will be representing all HBCUs.
“The event will showcase the best of the best,” Blakeney said. “The four programs will display a level of play that the country will enjoy.”
Jones said he didn’t know the specific matchup when the Aggies agreed to participate.
“With our success on the court, they wanted to select a school that fans were going to follow,” Jones said. “Based on the chatter I’m hearing, Aggies are going to support their team.”
This comes full circle in many ways. Howard was A&T’s last basketball tournament opponent as a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member. The Aggies won the quarterfinal game in the 2020 MEAC Tournament before the rest of the event was canceled because of the pandemic. Then last season, the Aggies, who were the No. 1 seed for the MEAC Tournament, were sent home because of a COVID issue.
The Aggies, now members of the Big South Conference, were to leave Friday and practice at the Prudential Center. They might interact with Jordan.
“Hopefully, we get a chance to chop it up a little bit,” Jones said.
This gathering and showcase could help fill a void for Aggies fans. After all, this is the weekend of the Celebration Bowl, where the football team was a regular participant representing the MEAC in Atlanta.
That’s no longer an avenue available for A&T. For now, this is a one-year arrangement for the basketball team.
The Aggies are fresh off Tuesday night’s 69-67 victory at East Tennessee State.
That included the season debut for Collin Smith, who logged 19 minutes. The transfer from Central Florida became eligible at the end of the fall semester.
Jones said highly touted freshman Duncan Powell, who has been recovering from an offseason knee procedure, is about a week away from being cleared for full practice participation.