A&T, HBCUs in spotlight at Legacy Classic in New Jersey

Former Duke and NBA star Grant Hill will be part of the broadcast team.

“It's really important just to shine a light on HBCUs,” Jordan said on TNT’s Inside the NBA. “They haven’t been getting their credit and respect over the years, and I know it’s been a popular topic. But let’s just give them a platform to be able to give to the community, and where their talents can be seen on a high level.”

Howard coach Kenny Blakeney, a Duke alum, said he’s proud of Jordan’s efforts in making this a reality. He said the teams will be representing all HBCUs.

“The event will showcase the best of the best,” Blakeney said. “The four programs will display a level of play that the country will enjoy.”

Jones said he didn’t know the specific matchup when the Aggies agreed to participate.

“With our success on the court, they wanted to select a school that fans were going to follow,” Jones said. “Based on the chatter I’m hearing, Aggies are going to support their team.”