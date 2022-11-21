A&T men look to bounce back after rough weekend

Do not mention the name Gardner-Webb around the N.C. A&T campus.

On Saturday afternoon, the Aggies faced the Runnin' Bulldogs for the Big South Conference football championship and endured a 38-17 loss, snapping a seven-game losing streak and ending their season.

Later Saturday in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the men's basketball team tried to avenge their gridiron brothers in the Battle of the Carolinas at Wofford . And for much of the game, it appeared they would.

Without leading scorer Kam Woods, the Aggies ran up a 48-27 lead on an Austin Johnson basket with 15 minutes left to play. Demetric Horton hit a 3-point shot with five and a half minutes left and A&T was still in command, 62-44. The lead was down to 64-53 at the 3:10 mark when Gardner-Webb mounted a comeback.

A Kareem Reid dunk sparked a 13-0 run, and an Anthony Seldon dunk made it 64-61 with 48 seconds remaining. Watson missed a jumper, and Reid scored again with 15 seconds left to make it a one-point game.

Horton was intentionally fouled, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one. Reid rebounded Caleb Robinson's missed jumper and was fouled on the basket. He finished the three-point play to complete the rally, Horton's attempt to win the game with three missed, Horton missed a 3 to win the game for A&T.

Sunday's game against Wofford didn't go nearly as well.