A Teachable Moment: How should schools teach children about what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

Especially in the midst of a pandemic, when children and adults are worried about illness and death and many families are dealing with financial concerns and other sources of stress, it’s not a time for teachers to introduce their personal takes on what elected officials did right or wrong or to speculate about potential future dangers.

The events of Jan. 6 are a harsh reminder that even in the U.S. people are never completely safe from violence. But adults can use this opportunity to express a hopeful perspective for the future and reassure children that what happened at the Capitol should not make them feel unsafe in their home, at school or in their community.

Focus on white supremacy

Tiffany Mitchell Patterson, assistant professor of secondary social studies, West Virginia University

White supremacy has always been violent, protected and upheld in America’s institutions. This is well documented and we must teach it. The world witnessed yet another example on Jan. 6.