Charlotte chief says trust in police is the worst he's ever seen. But he has a plan.

CHARLOTTE — First, the good news: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings says the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd could help rebuild trust between the public and police, even in Charlotte.

Now the bad: Jennings, a law enforcement veteran of nearly three decades, says the current level of distrust nationally between police and the public, especially in Black communities, is the highest he's ever seen.

So high that Jennings and his department will be trying something radically new.

Soon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers will begin treating residents with whom they interact, not solely as victims, suspects or "perps," but even more as "customers."

The change: A novel customer-service training curriculum that's never before been taught to police.

"I don't want people to walk away from us with a bad feeling," Jennings told the Observer in an interview this week.

"Even if we are dealing with a bad incident, it does not have to be a bad experience dealing with the officers."

On a general level, the approach sounds like the latest iteration of community policing. But Jennings is pushing to do more.