A UNC student and her dog were struck by a car. Then 3 strangers saved the pup's life.

And they did it for Kabuki.

"The irony," Jill says, "is our dog Kabuki had died the weekend before. We were up in Blowing Rock, and my daughter called us at 3 in the morning. We were on the phone with her while she was on the way to the emergency vet, and Kabuki died in the car, which was really traumatic for Erin.

"But so last Sunday night, we just totally flew into action and knew where to go and knew what to do. ... We did it in remembrance of Kabuki. Yeah, so it was perfect that we were the ones to get ahold of Jasper — 'cause apparently, he was really close to dying."

How close?

Very.

'They saved his life'

On the outside, Triangle Veterinary emergency doctor Bethany Cashman says, Jasper looked almost completely fine when she first saw him that Sunday night, save for a few little scrapes. Internally, however, he was barely hanging on.

Basically, Cashman says, either when he was hit by the car or when he was slamming against the asphalt, "there was some initial injury, which essentially kind of popped the lung." She says this caused air to leak out of his lung and into his chest cavity.