The clock is ticking on what appears to be four predictable outcomes on legislation that would add controversial restrictions to the state's abortion laws.

The first is Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has committed to waiting the allotted 10 days — to let North Carolina digest the revamped Senate Bill 20 — before vetoing legislation that cleared the Republican-controlled General Assembly in less than 48 hours between Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

Cooper's rationale? "This bill has nothing to do with making women safer, and everything to do with banning their reproductive freedom," Cooper said following the passage of SB20 in both chambers by narrow super-majority votes.

The second and third is that the Republican super-majorities in the state House and Senate will act swiftly to override the veto, allowing the abortion restrictions to become law, some as soon as July 1.

SB20 "will protect more lives than at any point in the last 50 years," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a primary sponsor of the bill.

“We are beginning the process of creating a culture that values life, and that’s something we can all be incredibly proud of.”

The fourth is that the Forsyth and Guilford legislative delegations will cast veto override votes strictly along party lines, as did their colleagues across the state.

In the House: Voting for SB20 were Republicans Kyle Hall, Donny Lambeth and Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County and John Faircloth and Jon Hardister of Guilford County. Voting against were Democrats Kanika Brown of Forsyth and Cecil Brockman, Ashley Wheeler Clemmons, Pricey Harrison and Amos Quick III of Guilford.

Rep. Amber Baker, D-Forsyth, was an excused absence from Wednesday's voting session because of "personal circumstances."

Baker told the Winston-Salem Journal that she "adamantly supports women's right to make their own medical decisions and will support a governor's veto on this legislation should this come about."

On the Senate side, Krawiec voted for SB20, while Democrats Paul Lowe of Forsyth and Michael Garrett and Gladys Robinson of Guilford voted against. Also voting for SB20 was Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, who has a portion of his district in Guilford.

All Forsyth and Guilford delegation members were contacted for comment on the passage of SB20.

Only Baker, Brockman, Krawiec, Lambeth and Lowe responded in time for publication.

Defining legislation

Among the ripple effects of Rep. Tricia Cotham switching from Democrat to Republican on April 5 — giving House Republican a veto-proof 72-48 advantage — is making abortion the defining legislation for the 2023 session.

Cotham had voted against abortion restriction bills in previous legislative sessions.

In doing so, SB20 supplanted the remarkable, feel-good bipartisanship that finally got North Carolina across the finish line for Medicaid expansion after 10 years.

Lambeth, the driving legislative advocate for Medicaid expansion, said he defers comment on SB20 to Krawiec.

SB20 also likely become the defining issue for statewide races for the 2024 general election, particularly who would replace the term-limited Cooper as governor.

As Krawiec has climbed the ranks of Republican leadership in recent years, she has become a pivotal sponsor of conservative-focused health care legislation.

In many instances, she serves as the often-impassioned voice of controversial bills with health and socioeconomic impacts.

Krawiec consistently refers to SB20 as "common sense legislation, as is her custom along with other Republican legislative leaders when it comes to GOP-sponsored cultural war bills.

SB20 also contains language for a long-sought goal of Krawiec: requiring that doctors and nurses protect and care for children born alive during a failed late-term abortion.

Cooper successfully vetoed a standalone bill on that issue in 2021, saying "laws already protect newborn babies, and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients."

SB20 contains criminal penalties that make it a Class D felony and a $250,000 fine for any physician that does not care for babies born alive following a botched procedure.

Krawiec said pro-choice legislators and advocates are mistaken when they call SB20 "abortion ban. It is not."

"It’s an abortion plan that is pro-woman, pro-family and is approved by the majority of our citizens. Most people agree that there should be limits on when abortions can be performed."

Polls say

Senior Republican leaders point to a March poll from conservative-leaning Carolina Partnership for Reform, which found 57% of 500 registered voters support the 12-week abortion cutoff in SB20.

A Pew Research Center poll found North Carolinians nearly equally divided — 49% said yes in most cases, 45% said no n most cases — on whether abortions should be legal in the state

Meanwhile, the Fayetteville Observer reported in April that 57% of North Carolinians support keeping abortion legal, based on a review of five recent polls: John Locke Foundation, Elon University, Differentiators Data (on behalf of three anti-abortion organizations), Meredith College and Carolina Partnership for Reform.

Krawiec said she is "getting lots of responses from both sides. It’s not unusual for a high profile bill to generate lots of activity. This is an important piece of legislation."

"Many citizens have been waiting for decades for this issue to be decided in individual states.

"That’s exactly what the (U.S.) Supreme Court decision did. It returned the decision to the states, where it belonged."

Counterpoints

Harrison is not shy about sharing her opinion on bills she opposes, often in a courteous, folksy manner.

Her tone was decidedly more pointed for SB20, both on the House floor debate on May 3, and also in comments to the Journal.

"I opposed Senate Bill 20 because women have the absolute right to make their own reproductive and healthcare decisions," Harrison said.

"This bill not only restricts women’s access to healthcare; it also creates unnecessary restrictions on when, where and how abortion services can be provided."

Harrison cited as an example the process of Republican legislative leaders using a conference report that employed the gut-and-replace method to the original SB20, which passed the Senate as legislation that would amend the state's infant safe surrender law.

Harrison said the swiftness and behind-closed-doors nature of SB20 "shows that the supporters of this terrible legislation know that they face opposition from the majority of North Carolinians. It was cowardly and shameful.

"The response from my constituents and people from across the state has been overwhelmingly angry and frustrated, in opposition to this bill."

Lowe said it's possible, though not probable, that one or two Republicans with moderate views on abortion rights could have a "twinge of conscious" and vote to uphold Cooper's veto because SB20 may be too restrictive for them.

"I know supporters of the bill don't consider it a ban, but there are some major restrictions that a lot of people don't want," Lowe said.

"This is a medical issue between a woman and her doctor that has been turned into a political issue.

"If there truly was majority support for SB20 among North Carolinians, we wouldn't have been debating it for multiple hours in both chambers," Lowe said. "We would have been in and out like we were for Medicaid expansion."

Brockman has been cited publicly by House Republicans as a potential yes vote on some GOP-sponsored culture-war bills because of his independent voting regimen.

On SB20, however, Brockman left no doubt about his opposition, saying in a statement that "a woman’s healthcare decisions are better left between her and her doctor."

"The decision to interfere is wrong and seeks to limit women from accessing what can be a difficult, but necessary, healthcare decision.”

“Limiting care at 12 weeks, that’s an arbitrary cutoff line … It impacts care for patients who need care after that period of time,' said Beverly Gray, division chief for women’s community and population health for Duke Health.

"There’s so many things that are unclear in this legislation as it’s written. It will make it very challenging for healthcare providers to interpret it, to understand who will merit care after 12 weeks (and) who won’t.”

Gray said the 12-week deadline would not help women who "receive devastating news of a birth defect" after that timeframe. At that point in pregnancy, sometimes patients have medical complications."

"Being pregnant is very much like running a marathon. It’s hard on your body, especially if you have underlying medical conditions, like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease. When you get to that point in pregnancy, some women get sick.

"But it’s unclear in this legislation who is sick enough for us to care for," Gray said. "That makes it very challenging for us to do our jobs effectively.”

SB20 "marks the end of North Carolina as a destination for abortion and is a historic step forward for unborn babies and their mothers," executive director Tami Fitzgerald said.

"We applaud the General Assembly for taking this courageous first step in protecting life for the unborn and providing care for pregnant women in hard circumstances. This is the beginning of creating a culture of life in North Carolina where every life is valued, and every precious baby has a legal right to take his or her first breath.”

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said that "make no mistake, this bill goes beyond a 12-week abortion ban."

For example, SB20 decreases access to medication abortion by a week, from 11 to 10, due to the requirement that the doctor must confirm the pregnancy is less than 70 days or 10 weeks.

Johnson said SB20 "does nothing to make patients more safe, but will instead compound the harms already done in North Carolina by denying people access to essential care and forcing some to carry pregnancies against their will or flee the state if they have the means."