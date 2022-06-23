About Allen Johnson, A&T's new director of track and field programs

What you need to know about Allen Johnson:
Age
51
Hometown
Washington
High school
Lake Braddock, Burke, Va.
College
North Carolina
Athletics superlatives
• Gold medal, 110-meter hurdles, Atlanta Olympics (1996)
• Gold medals at four outdoor world championships (1995, 1997, 2001, 2003), three indoor world championships (1995, 2003, 2004)
• Three-time Olympian
• Ranked as top 110 hurdler in the world for four years by Track & Field News; ranked in the top 10 in the event for 14 consecutive years
• Seven U.S. outdoor championships, four U.S. indoor championships
• Personal best, 12.92 seconds (1996 U.S. Olympic Trials, Atlanta); ran sub-13 seconds 11 times
• NCAA champion at North Carolina in 55-meter hurdles indoors (1992)
• Four ACC titles (three in long jump, one in 110 hurdles)
Honors
• Member, USATF Hall of Fame (2015)
• USATF Jesse Owens Award (1997) as male athlete of the year
• USATF/Visa Humanitarian Award (1999) for after leading a fundraiser to build a new track surface at his former high school.
Previous assistant coaching stops
• Air Force
• South Carolina
• Kentucky, sprints, hurdles, horizontal jumps, relays
• N.C. State, sprints and hurdles