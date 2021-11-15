About face: Guilford officials rescind mask mandate as COVID-19 numbers fall

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's nearly three-month old mask mandate has been rescinded.

The 8-0 vote by the Guilford County Board of Health on Monday evening marked the end of a sometime contentious rule that had its origins in the mid-August wave of the COVID-19 delta variant, which turned a summer of celebration into a wary fall.

Dr. Iulia Vann, the director of public health, told the board before its vote that the county's COVID-19 positivity rate during testing fell to an average of 4.8% for the recent 21-day period.

Getting the positivity rate below 5% — a benchmark set by the state — for more than three weeks was the key measurement board members said they would consider before rescinding the mandate.

Vann said that other numbers are heading in the right direction, explaining that 48 people are currently hospitalized and more people are getting vaccinated.

The mask mandate applied to people indoors at all public places and businesses. Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston said that any business may continue to require patrons to wear masks.

In addition, Monday's action does not rescind the mask mandate in Guilford County Schools, which was approved and controlled by the Guilford County Board of Education.

Likewise, Guilford County will continue to require its employees to wear masks indoors.

