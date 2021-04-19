 Skip to main content
About Mike Jones
About Mike Jones

Radford coach Mike Jones cutting the final piece of the net down after a victory against Liberty in the Big South Tournament championship game in 2018.

 Michael Shroyer

Bio

Age: 55.

College: Howard (1990), degree in zoology; played basketball for four seasons (1983-87).

Family: Wife, Dr. Sharon Blackwell Jones, assistant professor and faculty member at Radford working most recently in the Office of Academic Programs on Diversity and Strategic Initiatives; son, Nate, played basketball at Bucknell; son, Miles, 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore forward on the 2020-21 Radford team who appeared in 26 games (1.2 points, 1.7 rebounds).

Notable: First Black head men's basketball coach at UNCG. ... Father, Jimmy, was a standout guard in the American Basketball Association and also played in the NBA. He played in Greensboro against the ABA's Carolina Cougars as a member of the New Orleans Buccaneers, Memphis Pros and Utah Stars.

Coaching superlatives

Has coached Radford since the 2011-12 season (174-150 overall, 99-75 in Big South Conference).

 In 2020-21, Radford was 15-12 overall and 12-6 in the league.

 Big South coach of the year in 2018 and 2020; National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District III coach of the year in 2018.

 2017-18 team won the Big South Tournament and defeated Long Island 71-61 in the NCAA Tournament First Four. Lost to eventual national champion Villanova 87-61 in the second round.

 Coached the conference player of the year, Carlik Jones, in 2019-20; conference defensive players of the year in 2018-19, Ed Polite, and 2014-15, Javonte Green. Carlik Jones was the Big South's freshman of the year in 2017-18.

 Was an assistant coach at Virginia Commonwealth, Georgia, West Virginia, Richmond, Furman and Howard.

– JOE SIRERA

