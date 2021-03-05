ACC women standalone
Five staff members and six students at Caldwell Academy have had COVID-19 and three staff members and two students at Oak View Elementary, according to a state report.
Victor Solomon blew away the judges with his version of "Glory," then sang a duet with John Legend.
Students at 3 Guilford County elementary schools could be displaced next school year due to planned construction
Students could be shifted from three Greensboro elementary schools as part of the district's $300 million construction program to renovate or build new schools, Superintendent Sharon Contreras told Guilford County Board of Education members Saturday at their retreat.
Going to the mall? At Four Seasons, those under 18 will need to be with an adult on weekends starting Friday
The curfew, which starts at 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, comes after recent "disruptions by unsupervised youth on weekends," according to Rachel Willie, a public relations specialist with Brookfield Properties.
The university plans to tear down a portion of the University Park complex.
4 Guilford County businesses were notified of COVID-19 rule violations, but no penalties were imposed
"Guilford County's goal is voluntary compliance and we believe that education is our primary tool in getting compliance," County Attorney J. Mark Payne said.
Last-minute COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week in Guilford County. Here's where to sign up.
People 65 and older, medical professionals and frontline workers are among those eligible, the county said in a text alert.
"National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to HBCU Marching Bands" will air Sunday on WXLV-Channel 45.
Kenan Thompson, playing LaVar Ball, jokes about how the city has "no mountains" and "no oceans" but plenty of humidity.
A 27-year-old man was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said.