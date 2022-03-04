ACC women's tournament: Big showdown looking doubtful

“Our defense turned into offense a lot today,” Cunane said. “We were getting steals, getting in passing lanes, and just getting rebounds and being able to push it. When we play as a team and we’re able to share the ball, we slow down and get good shots.”

Cunane shot 6-for-9 from the field, and Brown-Turner was 7-for-9.

State made it look easy. And that included the postgame, when Cunane deflected questions about comparisons to her friend Kitley. The two finished first and second in the ACC Player of the Year voting.

“Honestly, I don’t really worry about that type of stuff,” Cunane said. “I’m a team player, and the regular season means more to me than Player of the Year would have. I’m just going to come out here and play my game and keep taking this team to new heights.”

Still, it would’ve been fun to see Cunane and Kitley go head-to-head at the Greensboro Coliseum in the ACC semifinals. That appears doubtful, as the Hokies have their sights set on getting healthy for the next tournament.