ACC women's tournament: Big showdown looking doubtful

GREENSBORO — The matchup this city wanted at this year’s ACC Women’s Tournament is set.
Top-seeded N.C. State vs. fifth seed Virginia Tech in the semifinals at noon Saturday.
Northern Guilford alumna Elissa Cunane and the ACC’s best team against the upstart team led by Northwest Guilford alumnae Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King. A homecoming at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Not so fast …
The game will still happen. But the matchup of old friends in the low post between the 6-foot-5 Cunane and 6-6 ACC Player of the Year Kitley looks doubtful.
Cunane, a senior chasing her third ACC Tournament championship, finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals in just 23 minutes of playing time to lead the No. 3 Wolfpack (27-3) to an 84-54 blowout win over Florida State in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, No. 21 Virginia Tech (23-8) will almost certainly go without both Northwest alums. King injured an ankle in the Hokies’ first-round win over Clemson and didn’t play Friday. And Kitley suffered a shoulder injury diving for a loose ball in the first quarter of Tech’s 87-80 overtime win over North Carolina.
Kitley tried to keep playing, but couldn’t. She came out early in the second quarter, finished with six points in just 11 minutes and could barely clap for her teammates from the bench, keeping her right arm perfectly still and smacking her right palm with her left hand.
Even so, Wolfpack coach Wes Moore is wary of the Hokies.
“You know, we’ve got to prepare as if she’s playing,” Moore said.
“Obviously today was a great win for Virginia Tech considering they already had King out and then had Kitley go out, as well. It was really amazing what they did today.
“That’s what I told our team: ‘They won today without Kitley.’ So you can’t take anything for granted. … They’ve got a lot of weapons, so we know we’ll have our hands full.”
Maybe. But the truth is N.C. State has even more weapons, and the Wolfpack showed off its considerable depth in clobbering a pretty good Florida State team that’s a shoo-in for an NCAA at-large berth.
Cunane and Jakia Brown-Turner scored 15 points apiece in limited minutes, and State got 32 points from its deep bench. The Pack played 13 players in all.
“That was a good old-fashioned butt kicking. Wow,” Florida State coach Sue Semrau said. “N.C. State is so balanced, so mature, so talented. When you’ve stopped their (offensive) action, they find a way to freeze you, and then they can go by you one-on-one.”
That happened over and over and over again. State led by 13 points at halftime, then scored on seven of its first eight possessions of the second half to put the game out of reach, coasting home from there.
“Our defense turned into offense a lot today,” Cunane said. “We were getting steals, getting in passing lanes, and just getting rebounds and being able to push it. When we play as a team and we’re able to share the ball, we slow down and get good shots.”
Cunane shot 6-for-9 from the field, and Brown-Turner was 7-for-9.
State made it look easy. And that included the postgame, when Cunane deflected questions about comparisons to her friend Kitley. The two finished first and second in the ACC Player of the Year voting.
“Honestly, I don’t really worry about that type of stuff,” Cunane said. “I’m a team player, and the regular season means more to me than Player of the Year would have. I’m just going to come out here and play my game and keep taking this team to new heights.”
Still, it would’ve been fun to see Cunane and Kitley go head-to-head at the Greensboro Coliseum in the ACC semifinals. That appears doubtful, as the Hokies have their sights set on getting healthy for the next tournament.
“(Kitley) is too valuable for us to try to put her back out there. She tried,” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “And obviously with hopes of an NCAA run and with some time and some rest, we didn’t want to further injure anything right now. We want to get it checked out.”
As for Cunane, she’s focused on this week, on cutting down nets in her hometown for a third time.
“It’s tournament time,” Cunane said. “Everyone wants to play better for tournament time. The next game is not guaranteed. Doesn’t matter what seed you are. So we’ve just got to come out here and play every game like it’s our last.”