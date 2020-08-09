Braves Phillies Baseball

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. plays during the first baseball game in a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

Ronald Acuna Jr. homers twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil Spencer Howard’s anticipated start, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a doubleheader sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with an 8-0 victory on Sunday. Story, B2.

