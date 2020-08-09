PHILADELPHIA — Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil Spencer Howard’s big league debut and lead the Atlanta Braves to a doubleheader sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with an 8-0 win on Sunday.
Acuna also homered in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory in the first game. He had four hits in the second game and added his his fourth career multihomer game.
BREWERS 9, REDS 3: Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as Milwaukee rallied to beat Cincinnati for its first home victory.
RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 3: Mitch Moreland hit two home runs, including a walk-off shot over the Green Monster to send Boston past Toronto. It was the fourth walk-off home run of Moreland’s career and first since 2017, against the Chicago White Sox.
METS 4, MARLINS 2: Jacob deGrom dodged trouble for five innings, rookie Andrés Giménez had three hits and scored three runs, and New York won a home series for the first time this season. DeGrom (2-0) allowed two runs and seven hits. He struck out six, walked two and threw 98 pitches.
TIGERS 2, PIRATES 1: Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as Detroit edged Pittsburgh to sweep the three-game series.
RAYS 4, YANKEES 3: Michael Perez had an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay rallied late to beat New York.
RANGERS 7, ANGELS 3: Los Angeles right fielder Jo Adell was charged with a rare four-base error when a fly ball from Nick Solak popped out of the rookie’s glove and flew the few remaining feet over the fence in Texas’ win.
ROYALS 4, TWINS 2: Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single, prized prospect Brady Singer earned his first major-league win and Kansas City swept Minnesota.
DODGERS 6, GIANTS 4: AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit a three-run homer, rallying Los Angeles past San Francisco. The Dodgers have won nine of 12, and took two out of three from their NL West rivals. Their 29 homers lead the majors.
