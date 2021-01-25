Add scientist to county welcome sign, man says

Ford said that PCR has allowed scientists to use much smaller samples of DNA than they could previously, and it is even used to detect the coronavirus.

"So without Dr. Mullis, who knows if we would even have the tests that we need during this pandemic, right?" he said.

Ford is a data scientist who works as a genomics researcher at UNC-Charlotte, He was born at Caldwell Memorial Hospital, attended Oak Hill School and Caldwell Early College High School, and went on to UNC-Charlotte for both his undergrad and graduate studies.

Ford described his own trajectory as "happenstance," an interest in math and science in an early age that propelled him into his career.

"My dad wanted me to learn how to fix things with tools. ... I cared more about taking a computer apart and putting it back together," he said.

But Ford said that even as a student with an avid interest in science, he never heard of Mullis growing up. He recently spoke at a presentation in Charlotte about how scientific advancements don't always receive mainstream attention, and it made him think of the sign.