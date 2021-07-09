A chance to revisit their youth

GREENSBORO — Is it ever OK for an adult to behave like a kid? You betcha, baby.

And Friday night at Barber Park, many got the chance to revisit their youth. Well, after they arranged for a babysitter.

It was an event called “Adult Recess” and for a few hours grownups got to remember when life was simpler, slower and devoid of that buzzkill called responsibility.

Moms and Dads played tether ball — remember that? — and sprayed water cannons, gyrated hula hoops and generally tried not to pull any muscles in the process.

Good times.

But, of course, the night had to end, signaling what many dreaded.

Time to grow up.