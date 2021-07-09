A chance to revisit their youth

Sandy Kennedy celebrates winning a friendly match of Tether Ball with her husband Ed Kennedy at Adult Recess at Barber Park in Greensboro on Friday. The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s adults-only, nostalgia-fest event featured playground games like four square and tether ball along with music from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s.
David Hurt plays with his Diablo or Chinese Yoyo at Adult Recess at Barber Park on Friday.
Thandi McFadden plays with a Hula-Hoop at Adult Recess at Barber Park on Friday.
Mike Allen and Beth Kuoni play a block game under the picnic shelter at Adult Recess at Barber Park on Friday.
Brodie Loman makes giant bubbles at Adult Recess at Barber Park on Friday.
GREENSBORO — Is it ever OK for an adult to behave like a kid? You betcha, baby.
And Friday night at Barber Park, many got the chance to revisit their youth. Well, after they arranged for a babysitter.
It was an event called “Adult Recess” and for a few hours grownups got to remember when life was simpler, slower and devoid of that buzzkill called responsibility.
Moms and Dads played tether ball — remember that? — and sprayed water cannons, gyrated hula hoops and generally tried not to pull any muscles in the process.
But, of course, the night had to end, signaling what many dreaded.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!