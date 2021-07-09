 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A chance to revisit their youth
0 Comments

A chance to revisit their youth

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Is it ever OK for an adult to behave like a kid? You betcha, baby.

And Friday night at Barber Park, many got the chance to revisit their youth. Well, after they arranged for a babysitter.

It was an event called “Adult Recess” and for a few hours grownups got to remember when life was simpler, slower and devoid of that buzzkill called responsibility.

Moms and Dads played tether ball — remember that? — and sprayed water cannons, gyrated hula hoops and generally tried not to pull any muscles in the process.

Good times.

But, of course, the night had to end, signaling what many dreaded.

Time to grow up.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rare find: High Point man buys human skull at yard sale
Local

Rare find: High Point man buys human skull at yard sale

Trevor Hines, who says he has always loved old things and grew up watching "Antiques Roadshow," frequents yard sales and found the skull at a yard sale in Lumberton. He declines to tell how much he paid for the skull, but he says he paid over $100 for it and two other items.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News