Adults with high-risk medical conditions to move up COVID vaccine list in N.C., Cooper says

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that some members of Group 4 — including those with medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the coronavirus — will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine a week early.
People ages 16 to 64 years old with high-risk conditions, the homeless and those in group settings, such as jails and prisons, now will be eligible on March 17. They originally had been eligible March 24. High-risk medical conditions can include asthma, cancer, cystic fibrosis, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, pregnancy, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and those with a weakened immune system.
Cooper is dividing up the group, though, and said other essential workers will be eligible starting April 7. That includes people who work in chemical plants, communications and information technology industries, public works and real estate.
The change was based on feedback from the state’s vaccine providers, Cooper said, with many indicating that they are equipped to move into Group 4.
People in the first part of Group 4 will not need a note from their doctor or proof of their condition.
“We’re going to rely on people’s good judgment and their knowledge of their own medical conditions,” Cooper said.
The state’s vaccine supply is expected to gradually increase throughout the month, then take a large leap around the beginning of April with more shipments of the Johnson &. Johnson vaccine coming.
“With improving supplies, North Carolina can get more people vaccinated and meet our goals to provide equitable access to vaccinations in every community in the state,” said Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s Secretary of Health.
Vaccinations have been underway in Groups 1, 2 and 3. At the end of Wednesday, 1.8 million people in North Carolina had received at least one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, with 1.1 million totally inoculated. An additional 21,859 people had received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
The shots are happening at a brisk enough pace that this is the second time the state has advanced its distribution schedule.
“Across the state, we still have a lot more demand than we do supply,” Cooper said, “but we are concerned about some people who are not taking the vaccine, and we know sometime relatively soon we’ll have more supply and less demand.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stressed the importance of keeping up public health measures such as social distancing, wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings, even as COVID-19 metrics have stabilized at a point much lower than their post-holiday season highs.
“We’ve got to keep it up,” Cooper said. “Until there is enough vaccine, wearing a mask is as important as ever.”
The news conference came hours after the General Assembly passed a new school reopening bill that Cooper supports.
Now, after a year without being in a classroom, thousands of North Carolina students who have been learning online will be able to get in-person instruction. Most of the state’s K-12 public school students already have the option of in-person learning, but not all districts have used the option or have not held full-time classes.
Schools reopening isn’t the only thing Cooper and legislative leaders are working on together.
Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, told reporters on Thursday that he had an in-person meeting with Cooper and discussed a way to encourage the state’s residents to get their shots.
“I suggested that if there is a benefit to the elected leaders — the governor, the speaker, the pro tem, the majority and minority leaders in both chambers — of standing in the same place and encouraging people to get the vaccine,” Berger said. “I’d certainly be interested in doing that.
Berger then joked that appearing in a vaccination ad with Cooper might not be effective. They are the two most powerful state politicians in North Carolina but from opposing parties.
“I don’t know how effective it would be,” he said. “It might scare the heck out of everybody and nobody will get a vaccination. People will think it’s the end times or something.”