Adults with high-risk medical conditions to move up COVID vaccine list in N.C., Cooper says

The news conference came hours after the General Assembly passed a new school reopening bill that Cooper supports.

Now, after a year without being in a classroom, thousands of North Carolina students who have been learning online will be able to get in-person instruction. Most of the state’s K-12 public school students already have the option of in-person learning, but not all districts have used the option or have not held full-time classes.

Schools reopening isn’t the only thing Cooper and legislative leaders are working on together.

Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, told reporters on Thursday that he had an in-person meeting with Cooper and discussed a way to encourage the state’s residents to get their shots.

“I suggested that if there is a benefit to the elected leaders — the governor, the speaker, the pro tem, the majority and minority leaders in both chambers — of standing in the same place and encouraging people to get the vaccine,” Berger said. “I’d certainly be interested in doing that.

Berger then joked that appearing in a vaccination ad with Cooper might not be effective. They are the two most powerful state politicians in North Carolina but from opposing parties.

“I don’t know how effective it would be,” he said. “It might scare the heck out of everybody and nobody will get a vaccination. People will think it’s the end times or something.”