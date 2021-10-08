After 35 years, will NC courts act on claims of racial bias in jury selection?

When asked for a reason, prosecutors pointed to Aubrey's body language, her failure to make eye contact, and the fact that when she was asked if she could be a fair and impartial juror, she replied "I suppose." They repeated those reasons when Aubrey's dismissal was considered on appeal, court records show.

But that wasn't what she was responding to. Aubrey said "I suppose" in response to whether she was confident that "you can focus on what's going on here," according to a transcript quoted in court records.

Asked for an explanation, the prosecutor said he mis-remembered and was concerned about her ability to focus on the trial, Buffum told justices Wednesday.

If he had stood by his original stated reason, that he was worried about her ability to be fair and impartial, "that would've been a stronger position," Buffum said.

"But by shifting his explanation, and now taking the position, 'actually, I was concerned about her focus,' the prosecutor has revealed that he never really was concerned about her focus."

Of the 12 jurors and one prospective alternate juror that were ultimately chosen at Clegg's trial, 12 were white and one individual was biracial, according to court records.