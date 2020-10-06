After 71 years, their marriage — and that wedding gift of a toaster — endure

"Same goes for me, too," said Gloria, who turned her head and took him in.

And that was that.

When Margaret Witt posted the photo of her parents and the toaster on Facebook, there were nearly 140 likes and 70 comments ("Are you kidding?" "They just don't make 'em like they used to! Toasters and 71-year marriages!")

The Witts didn't get the fuss, at first. But then it started to make a certain kind of sense.

It's not just about a toaster. It's about marriage, and anything of value. It's about taking care of something — or someone. It's about keeping something that may be old and worn, but still good. It's about not throwing it over for something newer, or fancier, that would do the same job — just maybe not as well.

"We try to take care of everything and keep using it," Frank said. "We came from the Depression days. You used everything you could for as long as you could take care of it."

A former biology teacher who served in World War II, he couldn't help but get academic about it all, saying that the United States has become "a throwaway nation."