After census findings and public hearings, N.C. redistricting work begins —again

Population changes since 2010 mean areas around Charlotte and Raleigh will benefit from increased representation at the expense of rural areas where population has leveled. And North Carolina's overall population growth soared enough for the state to earn a 14th congressional seat.

The committees already decided upon the criteria that must be used to draw maps before the hearings began in early September. Many such rules are based on a mosaic of state and federal court rulings over the decades and that Republican leaders say are designed to comply with constitutions and the federal Voting Rights Act. Some include ensuring districts within the same statewide map are equal in population, aiming to keep districts compact.

But GOP committee members agreed that data identifying the race of voters and partisan information such as election results can't be used in drawing boundaries.

This is largely a response to court rulings during the 2010s that declared lawmakers conducted both racial and partisan gerrymandering during the last redistricting cycle. Those rulings led to the editing of maps.

Still, with Republicans in charge of both chambers and redistricting legislation not subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes, the GOP is expected to be politically no worse off, if not in a better situation, with new plans.