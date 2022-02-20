After tragic plane crash, resilient NC coastal residents lean on each other, as always

There are no high-rise hotels or resorts in the villages Down East, no fast-food restaurants, and when a man's boat breaks down on the water, he can call another fisherman and expect to get towed back to shore. Once there, the relentless do-it-himselfer will hone his mechanical skills to make the necessary repairs.

That willingness to help neighbors and even strangers, Burrus said, is one reason why villages such as those Down East or on Ocracoke or Hatteras have drawn so many tourists and newcomers. At the same time, those who weren't born and raised in the salt air and don't have people in the local graveyards are always regarded as outsiders.

These places are holding onto something, Burrus said.

"That's why it's so refreshing to people when they come. They're looking for something that has the values of 50 to 100 years ago."

They might have seen those values this week in Sea Level, Cedar Island and Atlantic, which each lost boys in the plane crash, but also in Harkers Island, Davis, Bettie, Smyrna, Williston, Stacy, Otway and the other villages that are connected to them by ties of family and friendship.

Ribbons of blue