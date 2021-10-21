After years of neglect and age, Guilford commissioners consider more money for schools

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is taking steps to deliver a $1.7 billion school construction bond referendum to the March 2022 ballot.

On Tuesday, the Guilford County Board of Education voted 7-2 to ask the commissioners to put the bond on the next ballot. The school board would spend the money over a decade to upgrade or maintain schools in the district, the state's third largest.

And although the commissioners haven't taken any vote, county officials are preparing the board to decide on the proposal at their next meeting on Nov. 4.

On Thursday, County Manager Michael Halford explained how the money borrowed from the bonds could be paid back without raising property taxes.

After years of age and neglect, the amount needed for the county's schools is substantial.

Guilford County Schools prepared a report in 2019 that identified $2 billion in needs for maintenance and construction. That figure was compiled before inflation drove costs even higher, Halford said at Thursday's work session.

In March 2020, the school board asked the commissioners to put a $1.6 billion school bond referendum on the ballot.