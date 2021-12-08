Age doesn't stop Bill Knight from giving back to community causes

A member of the Rotary Club of Stoneville for 47 years, Bill Knight has always enjoyed giving back to his native Stoneville, but since his retirement in 2005, the 81-year-old veteran volunteers even more of his time to help the community he loves.

From leading and helping with Rotary Club projects to serving as the Stoneville Town Historian, he could run circles around the Energizer Bunny. He keeps going and going and going.

A Stoneville native, Knight served in the U.S. Airforce for four years and lived in Florida a few years, but most of his life has been spent in Stoneville, where he once served as mayor and a member of the town council.

Knight comes from a long line of civic-minded people, as both is father and his grandfather on his mother’s side served as mayor of Stoneville. Knight received a degree in business administration from UNC Pembroke and worked for a farm equipment company in Stoneville for 20 years.

After retiring from there he went to back to school, receiving a degree in education from High Point University in 1991. He taught at Draper Elementary and Stoneville Elementary, retiring from Stoneville in 2005.