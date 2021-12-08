Age doesn't stop Bill Knight from giving back to community causes

A member of the Rotary Club of Stoneville for 47 years, Bill Knight has always enjoyed giving back to his native Stoneville, but since his retirement in 2005, the 81-year-old veteran volunteers even more of his time to help the community he loves.
From leading and helping with Rotary Club projects to serving as the Stoneville Town Historian, he could run circles around the Energizer Bunny. He keeps going and going and going.
A Stoneville native, Knight served in the U.S. Airforce for four years and lived in Florida a few years, but most of his life has been spent in Stoneville, where he once served as mayor and a member of the town council.
Knight comes from a long line of civic-minded people, as both is father and his grandfather on his mother’s side served as mayor of Stoneville. Knight received a degree in business administration from UNC Pembroke and worked for a farm equipment company in Stoneville for 20 years.
After retiring from there he went to back to school, receiving a degree in education from High Point University in 1991. He taught at Draper Elementary and Stoneville Elementary, retiring from Stoneville in 2005.
In his time with the Rotary Club of Stoneville, he has traveled to seven international Rotary conventions and served as president of his local club seven times.
“I’m a slow learner,” he said with a chuckle. “I enjoy the fellowship and food but most of all helping in the community.”
Knight oversees the Rotary’s Facebook page and Stoneville Happenings Facebook page and has led and helped with numerous Rotary projects, including the First Baptist Church Food Pantry and the Stoneville Rotary Fall Festival, which celebrated its 19th anniversary this year.
Money raised from the festival helps with Rotary projects. For instance, the Rotary Club of Stoneville has provided dictionaries for third-graders at Stoneville Elementary for almost 20 years.
Knight helps with the First Baptist Church Food Pantry, and he and his wife, Joanne Wright, have volunteered with Meals on Wheels for several years. A member of Hodgin Memorial United Methodist Church, Knight and Joanne deliver food collected from their church to the Hands of God ministry in Madison. Another passion of Wright is the Western Rockingham County Friends of the Library, of which he is a member and active volunteer.
“For years I’ve collected books,” he said. “I have probably 3,000 in my library.”
A knee replacement surgery three years ago slowed him down but not for long.
“Reading and doing things in the community keeps me healthy, keeps my mind sharp and keeps me connected,” Knight said.
In addition to his service to the community, Knight has also found the time to take art classes at Rockingham Community College for the past 10 years.
“I so enjoy painting,” he said.
Knight and his wife enjoy traveling, especially with their camper, and visiting their children, and Knight enjoys mowing his yard with his push mower, taking photographs and frequenting museums.
“The Lord has been good to me,” he said. “I’m glad I am healthy and can help where needed.”