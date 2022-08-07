Air traffic controllers say co-pilot 'jumped' from plane​

RALEIGH — A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have jumped from a damaged plane before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina, according to a recording of the call that was released Tuesday.

It's been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks, 23, exited the small cargo plane on Friday afternoon about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport. He did not have a parachute, and his body was found in a backyard in the town of Fuquay-Varina.

Two unnamed Federal Aviation Administration employees can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that the plane was heading to the airport. The pilot onboard had apparently told them that his co-pilot had “jumped out of the aircraft,” news outlets reported.

“We have a pilot that was inbound to the field," a controller told the 911 dispatcher, according to WRAL. “His co-pilot jumped out of the aircraft. He made impact to the ground and here are the coordinates.”

The call lasted about 13 minutes, with the controllers stating several times that the co-pilot had jumped.

Wake County Emergency Management Chief of Operations Darshan Patel said the initial 911 call prompted the search for Crooks.

The massive search involved several municipal, county and federal agencies, Crooks’ body was found behind a house in Fuquay-Varina, a town in southern Wake County.

Fuquay-Varina police said Crooks was discovered after a resident in the Sonoma Springs subdivision flagged down search crews Friday night who already were in the vicinity of the neighborhood.

Authorities received a report about the missing man around 2:30 p.m. Searchers worked with Raleigh-Durham International Airport and the FAA to map the plane’s flight plan and compare it to the pilot’s radio traffic. Searchers deployed a drone as well as a State Highway Patrol helicopter to comb a large area from southern Wake County to the Harnett County line.

By 5 p.m., EMS, police and fire departments were searching a large swath of Wake County for a second person who may have “exited the plane while it was in air,” said Carolyn Roman with the town of Cary.

Crooks was located around 7 p.m.

Darshan Patel, an operations manager for Wake County emergency management, said search crews had “wished for a better outcome.” Patel didn’t know whether Crooks had jumped or fallen from the plane, and a parachute wasn’t found.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to its landing gear and fuselage, according to preliminary information gathered by the National Transportation Safety Board. The investigation is ongoing.