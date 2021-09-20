Alamance-Burlington Schools hungry for new bus drivers, and so is the rest of the country

Money may not be the whole problem, but bus driver pay is notoriously low — $12.75 per hour in districts that don't or can't afford to supplement it, said Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators. ABSS pays more, but starting pay is still less than $14 per hour.

Kelly said the teachers' association is pushing for the state Legislature to raise base pay to $15 per hour not just for bus drivers but for custodians and cafeteria workers, too.

State employees have good benefits, but most bus drivers don't get the 30 hours needed to qualify for them, which Teetor said is one of the biggest drawbacks. ABSS has a pilot program in the Western Alamance High School zone where drivers make up the additional hours as custodians — what Teetor calls "bus-cus" — and it appears to work well enough to at least talk about expanding it in next year's budget.

Teetor also floated the idea of lowering the benefits threshold to 20 hours a week, but that is not a short-term solution. The NCAE, Kelly said, is lobbying for statewide Medicaid expansion, which would give part-time bus drivers the opportunity to get health coverage at least.