Alamance sees larger vaccine shipment, keeps an eye on most vulnerable, second doses

BURLINGTON — The Alamance County Health Department received a larger shipment of COVID-19 vaccines last week, but county Health Director Tony Lo Giudice said the department is still focused on vaccinating the most vulnerable populations first as the pandemic continues.

About a month into the vaccine distribution, the Health Department has received 5,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Usually, about 1,000 doses came each week, but the Health Department saw a spike with last week's shipment.

"We got a shipment of 1,950 today. Historically, we've been getting about 975 a week so basically, we got double that amount," Lo Giudice recently said.

In a presentation to the county commissioners last week, Lo Giudice speculated that the county may see more doses as state health officials see how fast they are being administered.

As of Thursday, Jan. 21, 4,642 first-round vaccinations had been administered in the county. Only one allergic reaction has been reported in the county and that individual was sent to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, but was fine in the end, Lo Giudice said.

Lo Guidice said the Health Department has been able to stretch how many doses they can get from each vial, expanding their inoculation capacity.