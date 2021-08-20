Alarming. That's what Greensboro police say about the number of traffic deaths so far.

GREENSBORO — As the number of fatal traffic accidents climbs in the city, police are urging drivers to be more careful.
Sure, it’s simple advice, said J.B Price with the Greensboro police’s Traffic Safety Unit. But it could be lifesaving.
So far in 2021, police have investigated 31 fatalities in 30 separate crashes.
The deaths include teenagers like 18-year-old Victoria Padilla, victim of a June 22 crash on Interstate 40. Padilla, along with 51-year-old Lisa Tate, was killed when a car driven by a 19-year-old crossed into their lane and struck Tate’s vehicle.
Motorcyclists have been killed as well. Like in March when 63-year-old Kevin L. Watson died after a woman drove through a red light on East Wendover Avenue and collided with him.
Among the 31 are nine pedestrians, including Johnathan Emmanuel Smith, 26, who on Feb. 1 was struck while walking on Summit Avenue. The driver fled the scene.
Thirty-one. It’s an “alarming” number of deaths, Price said.
The number is more troubling when compared to recent years. In 2020, the department investigated a record 36 traffic fatalities. In 2019, that number was 34.
With a quarter of the year remaining, Greensboro is on track to have more deaths than ever.
No single factor appears to be causing the increase, but Price can point to the primary causes — speed, impairment, not wearing seatbelts — which are no different than in years past.
“There’s a lot of bad decisions being made by motorists,” Price said.
Price is especially concerned about the speeds he’s witnessed in the past 18 months or so — about the same time more residents returned to the roads as the pandemic lessened.
“We’re routinely seeing excessively high rates of speed when we’re stopping motorists that we haven’t seen historically,” Price said. “Maybe traffic wasn’t as heavy last year and maybe speeds did increase for whatever reason, but now… we’re seeing the speeds have not decreased.”
In years past, Price said it was normal to witness someone going 15 or 20 mph over the speed limit. But not these days. Just recently, he pulled over a driver who was going 126 mph on Interstate 840.
And on Wednesday, a two-vehicle accident at West Bessemer Avenue and North Elm Street resulted in an overturned car. Though it only involved minor injuries, a man walking in the area said he was “not shocked” to see the accident. Drivers in the area are usually speeding.
“I am always stunned by the number of speeders, and lately the high speeds they go,” Dean Fox said.
Speed, along with alcohol, played a role in a crash that took the life of 20-year-old Makieya Rae Smith on July 3.
Smith was a passenger in a vehicle that ran through the intersection at South Spring and West Washington streets, veered off the road and plowed into a school. Smith was found dead by first-responders and three others in the car were injured, police reported.
It’s not a place Price would predict for an accident — a trend he’s noticed in some of the latest crashes.
“There’s always going to be problem areas,” Price said.
And if you live here, you know them well. Heavily-traveled throughfares like Wendover Avenue, Battleground Avenue and West Market Street are common places for high traffic and accidents.
But lately, crash sites have seemed “random,” Price said.
“There’s nothing — and nowhere — we can draw a straight line and say, ‘This is the absolute problem,’” Price said. “Other than the fact people are making really poor decisions while driving.”
A committee comprised of Greensboro police, and transportation officials from the city and state typically meet after fatal wrecks to determine if there was an engineering issue or something else that could have prevented the accident.
“More often than not, they are finding it’s driver-induced or driver failures,” Price said.
And the problem isn’t limited to Greensboro. In High Point, police so far have investigated six fatalities.
Across Guilford County, the Highway Patrol has investigated 22 fatalities so far compared to 21 at this time last year. That includes two 19-year-old passengers who were killed on June 25 in Oak Ridge — a tragedy that shocked many in the tight-knit community.
Another teenage passenger was injured, along with the driver, 18-year-old Jacob Stevens, who troopers said was impaired.
At a vigil held for the teens, friends and family pleaded with mourners to never drink and drive.
With students headed back to school, more young drivers and more traffic is expected on the roadways.
Enter Greensboro police’s Operation School Watch. Starting Monday, the two-week initiative places law enforcement in school zones to monitor traffic. Police officers, along with sheriff’s deputies, will be in marked and unmarked vehicles, observing driving habits and writing citations when needed.
“The idea is not to see how many citations we can write,” Price said. “The idea is to make sure the students get back and forth to school safely.”
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.