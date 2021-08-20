Alarming. That's what Greensboro police say about the number of traffic deaths so far.

No single factor appears to be causing the increase, but Price can point to the primary causes — speed, impairment, not wearing seatbelts — which are no different than in years past.

“There’s a lot of bad decisions being made by motorists,” Price said.

Price is especially concerned about the speeds he’s witnessed in the past 18 months or so — about the same time more residents returned to the roads as the pandemic lessened.

“We’re routinely seeing excessively high rates of speed when we’re stopping motorists that we haven’t seen historically,” Price said. “Maybe traffic wasn’t as heavy last year and maybe speeds did increase for whatever reason, but now… we’re seeing the speeds have not decreased.”

In years past, Price said it was normal to witness someone going 15 or 20 mph over the speed limit. But not these days. Just recently, he pulled over a driver who was going 126 mph on Interstate 840.

And on Wednesday, a two-vehicle accident at West Bessemer Avenue and North Elm Street resulted in an overturned car. Though it only involved minor injuries, a man walking in the area said he was “not shocked” to see the accident. Drivers in the area are usually speeding.