Alec Smir embarks on pro soccer career in Texas

That second team is North Texas SC of MLS NEXT Pro, Major League Soccer’s new developmental league. It’s a club with which Smir is familiar after training with what was then a USL Pro side last summer and working with FC Dallas’ longtime goalkeepers coach, Drew Keeshan.

“I guess they liked what they saw,” Smir says.

Nico Estevez, FC Dallas’ new coach, told the team’s website: “Talking with Drew, we thought he could be a goalkeeper that can help us this year. We’re looking to add players in this position that can fit different profiles and qualities. I think he has good tools for us.”

Smir says Keeshan called to let him know that FC Dallas had selected him.

“He said they’re a club that likes to play out of the back and they need keepers who are good with their feet and capable of doing that, and that I have the tools to do that and they’re excited about me,” the Greensboro Day School alumnus says.

MLS veteran Jimmy Maurer is the only keeper on FC Dallas’ senior roster and, while Smir won’t be the only other goalie in camp, he sees as “a real opportunity for me to squeak onto the first team, which is super-exciting.”