All-Area honorable mention

HONORABLE MENTION
Andrews: LB Tristian Kirkwood, sophomore; RB Corey McManus, sophomore; QB Timothy Ratley, junior.
Bishop McGuinness: ATH Noah Nagle, senior.
Dudley: RB/DB K.J. Morehead, senior.
Eastern Guilford: QB Tyreik Boyd, junior; LB Solomon Howell, junior.
Grimsley: LB Khalil Stimpson, junior; WR Alex Taylor, sophomore.
High Point Central: RB D.J. Chatman, senior; RB/KR Zion McCoy, sophomore; LB Michael Smith, senior.
High Point Christian: QB Myles Crisp, senior; DL Mack Johnson, sophomore.
McMichael: QB Matthew Wright, senior.
Morehead: WR Brittyn Barnes, sophomore; RB Ya’quil Dungee, junior; DL Gavin Moore, junior.
Northern Guilford: WR Zion Crawford, senior; QB Jack Mercer, junior.
Northwest Guilford: QB Tanner Ballou, sophomore.
Page: WR Davontay Deloatch, senior.
Ragsdale: DB Andrew Siler, senior.
Reidsville: LB Davian Larry, senior; C Trey Lee, senior; RB Julius Miller, senior; DE Devin Shyrock, sophomore.
Rockingham County: WR Maleek Bryant, sophomore; RB Josh Campbell, senior; DB Jaylen Meadows, senior; LB Ethan Smith, senior.
Southern Guilford: OL/DL Jason Creech, junior; OL Torrie Ferguson, senior; DB/WR Conner Fields, junior; LB/RB Rydell Herbin, junior; RB/LB Denhym Johnson, senior.
Southwest Guilford: QB Joey McGinnis, senior; WR Corbin Wilson, sophomore.
