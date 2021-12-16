All-Area second team

JERRON BLACKWELL

DB, 6-1, 175, Page

One of the top freshmen in the Triad, Blackwell had 46 tackles, including a sack. … Also showed off the ball skills honed on the basketball court with seven pass break-ups and four interceptions, one of which he turned into a pick-six. … On offense, Blackwell completed 34 of 55 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns as a quarterback, ran for 188 yards and four TDs and caught 11 passes for 130 yards and two TDs. … The only question about Blackwell is which position(s) he will play as a sophomore. … All-Metro 4-A selection.