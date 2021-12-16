All-Area second team

OFFENSE
AL LEE
QB, 6-2, 175, sophomore, Reidsville
Lee put up some very impressive numbers for a first-year starter, helping the Rams go 12-1 and reach the Class 2-A West regional semifinals. … The sophomore passed for 3,052 yards and ran for 262. … Lee completed 142 of 222 passes with 38 touchdowns and four interceptions. … With fellow sophomore Que’shyne Flippen also back for two more seasons, expect big things from the Reidsville duo. … All-Mid-State 2-A selection.
JAIDEN EVANS
RB, 5-9, 175, junior, Eastern Guilford
Evans was yet another underclassman who made an impact this season for the Wildcats. … The junior ran for 1,153 yards for an Eastern Guilford team that went 7-3 and reached the Class 3-A playoffs. … He finished with one rushing touchdown, one receiving TD and a two-point conversion run. … All-Mid-State 3-A selection.
JORDAN McINNIS
RB, 5-9, 185, senior, Northern Guilford
The consummate all-purpose back, McInnis was a headache for defenses as a runner and receiver, as well as returning kicks. … Rushed for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 348 yards and two TDs. … A first-team All-Area selection in the spring as a return man, McInnis also ran back a kickoff for a touchdown. … All-Metro 4-A selection.
TERRELL ANDERSON
WR, 6-1, 190, sophomore, Grimsley
Anderson and fellow sophomore Alex Taylor emerged as go-to receivers for the Whirlies to complement senior Tyson Resper. … Anderson finished with 54 receptions for 949 yards and 10 touchdowns. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Has multiple FBS scholarship offers.
MANNY ELLIOTT
WR, 6-3, 190, Northern Guilford
Elliott is a big target who used the ball skills that make him a Nighthawks basketball standout to make plays. … Caught 45 passes for 693 yards and 12 touchdowns for a Northern Guilford team that went 9-2 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A selection.
CAM PEOPLES
WR, 5-10, 175, senior, Reidsville
Peoples was a key player for the Rams on both sides of the ball, but really made his mark as a receiver. … Caught 61 passes for 946 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 196 yards and four more TDs. … As a cornerback, Peoples made 49 tackles, broke up eight passes and intercepted two. … Mid-State 2-A’s offensive player of the year and a two-time all-conference selection.
VANCE BOLYARD
TE, 6-5, 225, junior, Northern Guilford
Another basketball-playing Nighthawk, Bolyard contributed as a receiver and as a blocker. … Caught 21 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns. … Also brought pressure off the edge as a defensive end. … All-Metro 4-A selection. … Has multiple FBS scholarship offers.
ERIC AINSWORTH
OL, 6-2, 290, Eastern Guilford
A big building block for the Wildcats, Ainsworth helped them go 7-3 and reach the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Eastern Guilford produced 1,700 yards on the ground and 1,638 through the air and averaged 35 points behind Ainsworth and his linemates. … Two-time all-conference selection.
STONEY HUSKEY
OL, 6-2, 340, senior, Rockingham County
Is there a better name for an offensive lineman in the Triad? … Huskey is more than just a name, grading out as the Cougars’ top blocker in eight of 10 games, with a team-high 18 “domination blocks.” … Also contributed as a defensive lineman, with 11 tackles, including three for losses. … All-Mid-State 3-A selection.
NHYCER KELLY
OL, 6-2, 278, junior, Reidsville
You don’t put up the kind of offensive numbers the Rams did once again this year without a stout line, and Kelly was a big part of it. … Graded out at better than 80 percent as a blocker. … Also stood out as a defensive tackle, with 58 stops, including 15 for losses, and seven sacks. … All-Mid-State 2-A conference selection.
DARIUS McLENDON
OL, 6-3, 292, senior, Dudley
Another dominating offensive lineman for the Class 3-A champions, McLendon graded out at better than 90 percent as a blocker. … Credited with 44 pancake blocks. … All-Mid-State 3-A selection.
WYATT WALKER
OL, 6-2, 275, senior, McMichael
McMichael had its best season in years, and an offensive line led by Walker was a big reason why. … Graded out at better than 90 percent and was credited with 42 pancake block for a Phoenix team that went 7-4 and reached the Class 2-A playoffs. … All-Mid-State 2-A selection.
SHYHEIM WATLINGTON
ATH, 6-0, 205, senior, Reidsville
A significant contributor on both sides of the ball, Watlington helped the Rams go 12-1 and reach the Class 2-A West regional semifinals. … Rushed for 1,272 yards and 23 touchdowns and added seven catches for 88 yards. … As a linebacker, Watlington had 68 tackles, including five for losses, and broke up nine passes. … All-Mid-State 2-A selection.
DEFENSE
CONNOR LACHESKY
DL, 6-3, 225, senior, Northern Guilford
Teamed with first-team pick Jack Gooch and fellow second-teamer Jay Underwood to give the Nighthawks one of the best defensive lines in the Triad. … Had 63 tackles, including 23 for losses, and eight sacks for a Northern Guilford team that went 9-2 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Also forced a fumble and recovered one. … Also second-team All-Area in the spring. … Multi-year all-conference selection.
KYLER PUCKETT
DL, 6-1, 265, junior, Southwest Guilford
A big body who was dominant at times up front for the Cowboys. … Seventeen of his 50 tackles were for losses, and added five sacks and a fumble recovery. … Two-time all-conference selection.
JAY UNDERWOOD
DL, 5-11, 215, senior, Northern Guilford
Maybe the least heralded of the Nighthawks’ three outstanding senior defensive lineman, Underwood still made his presence felt. … Finished with 55 tackles, including 25 for losses, and 10 sacks. … Also returned a fumble for a touchdown. … All-Metro 4-A selection.
LOGAN WRIGHT
DL, 5-11, 282, junior, Dudley
The only underclassman on the Panthers’ fearsome front, Wright was particularly disruptive in the Class 3-A championship game. … He had eight tackles, including a sack, to earn outstanding defensive player honors as Dudley beat Greenville Rose 69-40. … Finished with 109 total tackles, including 38 for losses, 19.5 sacks and 26 hurries. … All-Mid-State 3-A selection.
AUSTIN FLIPPEN
LB, 5-11, 175, senior, Northern Guilford
Flippen led the Nighthawks with 112 tackles, including 32 for losses, as they went 9-2 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Added nine sacks and forced three fumbles, returning one of them for a touchdown. … All-Metro 4-A selection.
J.D. McCAIN
LB, 6-2, 190, junior, Reidsville
A versatile defender, McCain had 98 tackles, including nine for losses. … He also broke up 15 passes and intercepted three for a Rams team that went 12-1 and reached the Class 2-A West regional semifinals. … On offense, McCain caught 15 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns. … All-Mid-State 2-A selection.
JAYLAN RICHMOND
LB, 6-0, 235, senior, Dudley
The steady rock in the Panthers’ linebacking corps, Richmond finished with 84 tackles, including 20 for losses. … His 56-yard interception return for a touchdown was one of the big plays in the Class 3-A championship game. … All-Mid-State 3-A selection.
JORDAN WATKINS
LB, 6-1, 200, senior, Grimsley
Watkins was one of the senior leaders for a Whirlies team that went 11-1 and reached the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Had 45 tackles, including six for losses, with a sack and eight hurries. … Also recovered two fumbles and intercepted a pass. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Has multiple FCS scholarship offers.
JERRON BLACKWELL
DB, 6-1, 175, Page
One of the top freshmen in the Triad, Blackwell had 46 tackles, including a sack. … Also showed off the ball skills honed on the basketball court with seven pass break-ups and four interceptions, one of which he turned into a pick-six. … On offense, Blackwell completed 34 of 55 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns as a quarterback, ran for 188 yards and four TDs and caught 11 passes for 130 yards and two TDs. … The only question about Blackwell is which position(s) he will play as a sophomore. … All-Metro 4-A selection.
BRADY ELROD
DB, 6-3, 195, junior, McMichael
A big part of the Phoenix’s turnaround this season, Elrod contributed in a number of ways, but he was voted to the second team as a defensive back. … Had 98 tackles, including 13 for losses, and broke up five passes. … On offense, he caught 38 passes for 703 yards and three touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass. … On special teams, Elrod averaged 34.7 yards on 10 kickoff returns. … Two-time all-conference selection.
JORDAN PAYNE
DB, 5-9, 170, senior, Eastern Guilford
Described as a “Swiss army knife” by his coaches, Payne led the Wildcats with 11 pass break-ups. … He also rushed for 252 yards and five touchdowns, added a receiving touchdown and returned a punt 70 yards. … All-Mid-State 3-A selection.
ANTIONE SHAW
DB, 5-11, 170, senior, Grimsley
Shaw did a little bit of everything for the Whirlies, who went 12-1 and went to the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Had 70 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. … Scored two defensive touchdowns. … All-Metro 4-A selection.
CAMERON WILLIAMS
ATH, 5-9, 175, junior, Southeast Guilford
Williams made 25 tackles and broke up six passes as a cornerback for a Falcons team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … As a receiver, he had a team-leading 28 receptions for 582 yards and six touchdowns. … A team captain, Williams is already being recruited by several schools. … Two-time all-conference selection.
SPECIAL TEAMS
AIDAN BONDE
K, 5-8, 150, junior, Southeast Guilford
Bonde made four of five field-goal attempts and 31 of 35 extra-point tries for a Falcons team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … He also punted, averaging 34.8 yards per kick, placing four inside the 20. … All-Metro 4-A selection.
ANTHONY FRANSON
P, 6-0, 178, senior, Reidsville
In those rare times when the Rams punted, Franson averaged 34.7 yards. … Also converted two of four field-goal attempts and 63 of 67 extra-point tries for a team that went 12-1 and reached the Class 2-A West regional seimfinals. … Three-time all-conference selection. … Will continue his career at The Citadel.
JAYDEN MOORE
PR/KR, 6-1, 205, sophomore, McMichael
Moore returned three kickoffs for touchdowns to help the Phoenix reach the Class 2-A playoffs. … As a running back, he had 901 yards and 12 touchdowns. … All-Mid-State 2-A selection.
CHRIS HOPPER
LS, 5-10, 175, senior, Morehead
Hopper was consistently accurate as a long-snapper for the Panthers and also contributed on defense. … As a linebacker, he had 45 tackles. … All-Mid-State 2-A selection.
