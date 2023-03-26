So many thoughts, so little time and space …

A Northern Guilford Middle School teacher who is under investigation after a litany of allegations, has, at the very least, displayed monumentally bad judgment.

First, there is the matter of the student-made, movie-style posters he assigned depicting the Reconstruction era in America as part of a history project.

Many of the posters featured the Ku Klux Klan. Fair enough. The Klan did rise to prominence during that time on a wave of terror and racist resentment.

But displaying those posters, out of context, in the eighth grade hallway, where they might easily be misconstrued by others? He should have known better. The school’s administration rightly removed the posters.

Then there was the matter of the teacher allegedly being captured in a recording apparently joking with students about how he could kill them, hide the bodies and sell the organs.

No, really.

“I wouldn’t just kill you, I would dissect you and take the organs out of your body,” a man’s voice says in a recording made by one of the students.

Oh, but he also would keep a student’s brain so his soul could realize what was happening.

Wait … what?

He also boasted in the recording that he wouldn’t be fired over the poster incident.

“If they were going to fire me, they would have fired me already, so I’m really pretty much free to do whatever,” the person said in the recording.

Worst of all, the teacher is accused of throwing a roll of tape at a student that hit him in the mouth. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

How to explain any of this?

Could this man think he’s a cool teacher who charms students with his irreverence —much as the master of cluelessness on TV’s “The Office,” Michael Scott, fancies himself a cool boss?

Heck if I know.

But kidding them about death and dismemberment may not be the best way to win students’ hearts and minds.

In any case, this is a serious matter and Guilford County Schools should treat it as one. He’s got a ton of explaining to do.

UNSPOKEN IN THE battle in Summerfield over new development is the issue of race. Denser and more affordable housing in a proposed mixed-use development on 1,000 acres would likely invite more diversity in that fast-growing and overwhelmingly white community.

Yes, this debate is mostly about lifestyles and tradition versus the demand for housing and the need for managed growth, but race unquestionably lurks between the lines.

Whether anyone admits it or not.

THE GOP-CONTROLLED legislature is moving to tighten abortion restrictions in North Carolina even as it fights tooth and nail against a court mandate to do what it should have been doing all along: adequately fund public schools.

How is it that a party that claims to want to protect lives isn’t particularly interested in educating those babies once they’ve been born?

AS THE ACC headquarters packed for Charlotte, the city of Greensboro and its state-of-the-art arena went about their business in early March.

And business was good.

The Greensboro Coliseum hosted three major basketball events over three consecutive weeks without a hitch.

That’s not just me saying that. That’s the numbers talking.

For starters there was total attendance from March 1-5 of 62,452 for the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, the highest in 12 years.

The following week, the ACC ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament drew 99,600. By comparison, during their unfortunate sojourn to Brooklyn in 2022 — where they were a well-kept secret — the ACC men attracted 83,093.

Just sayin’.

We’re not sure when the men’s tournament will return, but Greensboro’s contract for the women’s tournament ended with this year’s event.

As for the first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games at the coliseum, they drew 49,808, without the benefit of even one North Carolina team in the field.

And they featured one of the best NCAA Tournament games so far, Kansas State’s victory over Kentucky, which was a thriller even if you had no rooting interest.

Incidentally, the estimated economic impact if these events, according to figures from the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau: ACC men, $13.6 million; ACC women, $7.4 million; NCAA Tournament $4,991 million.

To ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, I wish good luck in Charlotte, and I share a few parting words from an oldie but goodie

Funny how it seems to go ... that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.

Next up for the coliseum Saturday night were two concerts. One was Springsteen.