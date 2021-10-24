Allen Johnson: Dave Chappelle's curious bullying of a marginalized minority

First, an admission: I am no expert on the science of gender identity. Not even close.

I still stumble and bumble over the right pronouns and occasionally say naive and ignorant things about the topic because, frankly, I’m still learning.

But after helping to plan and stage a News & Record forum on gender identity in 2016, I at least began to understand and appreciate the confusion and angst that can result from feeling you are trapped in a body that does not reflect who you really are.

And the pressure you can feel from others who want to shape you in their image, according to their view of the world — never mind that it's none of their business.

“Being a teenager in the United States is not easy,” a transgender woman from Durham, Candis Cox, said during that forum, which attracted a crowd of 300 to the old Empire Room in downtown Greensboro.

“And when you add to it that you are part of a marginalized community, it’s even harder,” Cox said. “We now have people in positions of high power who are inviting their supporters to be very vocal in saying, ‘There’s something wrong with you. You are a sexual predator.’”