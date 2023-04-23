So many thoughts, so little time and space ...

IN CASE you hadn’t noticed, state Rep. Cecil Brockman of High Point has talked up a storm in defense of fellow Democrat Rep. Tricia Cotham, who recently entered the legislature’s transfer portal to become a Republican.

But he has not uttered one syllable of explanation about why he missed a critical vote that allowed the GOP to override the governor’s veto and end the state’s requirement for local handgun permits.

So here’s an offer, Rep. Brockman:

We’ll allow you 600 words, give or take, on these pages to tell us why.

Sure, it was your call to make, for whatever reason. We’d just like to know what it was.

SOME LOCAL CITIZENS had wondered whether downtown’s LeBauer Park was an appropriate site for the new women’s Holocaust memorial, “She Wouldn’t Take Off Her Boots” — not because the monument isn’t an important and overdue tribute to female victims of Nazi genocide, but because the tone of the location, where there are concerts, picnics and ice skating might seem, well, dissonant, for such a somber subject.

Having seen it firsthand, I’m pleased to report that it’s a perfect spot.

Nestled amid shrubs and flowers in a quiet corner of the park called Carolyn’s Garden, the sculpture faces the Greensboro Public Library and provides an ideal place for reflection and meditation.

Thanks again to the sculptor, Victoria Carlin Milstein, for her craftsmanship and her vision, which was inspired by a heartrending photograph of four women and a little girl who were about to be executed in 1941.

In era in which some Americans are questioning whether the full story of our history should be taught, this memorial won’t let us forget.

I hope our children will ask what it means ... and I hope we’ll tell them the truth.

THE NEW PROPOSAL for leaf collection in Greensboro is thoughtful and thorough.

It includes a city yard waste can that could be mechanically emptied (and would be serviced 52 weeks a year), biodegradable bags and a reusable “leaf burrito.”

So, naturally, some people hate it.

Writes one resident to the City Council: “It looks as if the City wants everyone to cut their trees down—that would solve their problem. Perhaps we should put our leaves in the street and burn them in protest similar to what the French are doing in their protests. Wait until there are disputes over who has to get up the leaves when the leaves from a neighbor’s tree falls (sic) in your yard. The City likes to tax everything they can in order to hire more staff—perhaps they should place a tax on each tree on our property. That would more than pay for the Loose Leaf pickup! Or perhaps the proposed tax on prepared foods would raise enough money as well. More taxes equals Less Services and more funds for the City’s favorite projects—they care nothing about the average homeowner!”

Adds another, linking to a Rhino Times comment thread: “Read the comments and you’ll find out what we think of your stupid ideas. Leave the leaf collection program alone!!! It works as well as any program can.”

Well, no it doesn’t.

It’s expensive, inefficient and a road hazard. Plus, hardly anyone follows the rules.

What a lot of people seems to miss is that leaves would be collected faster and more often under the new protocols.

I know, it’s human nature to resist change, even for the better.

But isn’t that the whole idea here? Seasons are going to change. Leaves are going to fall. We have a big mess every year.

And you want to keep it that way, on taxpayers’ dimes?

No thanks. Time to try something new.

MORE questions about the proposed drag queen ban in North Carolina:

What if Tyler Perry wants to perform in one of his plays here as Madea?

And what about the Charlotte Hornets’ legend, Larry Johnson, whose shoe marketing alter ego for his Converse commercials was “Grandmama”? Were his dunks in a wig and flowered dress an affront to God and country and a threat to children?

Just wondering ...

OK. I’VE CHANGED my mind.

The ACC should move its headquarters away from Greensboro. To New York.

If brighter lights and a bigger city are the goal, why settle for Charlotte?

If you want a major airport with more direct flights, why be happy with one option in Charlotte when you can have three in New York?

If you want to be in a major media market, you can’t do better than the Big Apple. It’s No. 1 in the country. Charlotte, is, hmmm, let’s see … No. 21.

Are there some sour grapes in this snark?

Yeah, but I believe I’m entitled.

So, bye, y’all. Don’t forget to write.