‘Almost like a religion for me’: Black Birders Week celebrates the great outdoors

Matthew Morgan, an environmental educator based in Charlotte, North Carolina, participated in Black Birders Week last year. He said his favorite day was the kickoff #BlackinNature day because he could see so many other Black birders online.

“It finally gave me a sense that I wasn’t alone out here,” he said.

In the years to come, Morgan said he’d love to see a Black Birders Conference or a similar gathering as an opportunity to build the network, share stories and learn from one another.

“I’m proud of where we’re going in terms of treating diversity within the field of birding and outdoor-related fields in general,” he said. “Even though we do have this week, there’s still more work to be done.”

Bird watching can be an expensive hobby, Perkins said. The price tag combined with barriers to spaces that attract greater species richness — often in high income neighborhoods in a phenomenon called the biological luxury effect — can limit who is able to participate in birding.

The legacy of racist redlining policies have also affected tree coverage, and therefore bird diversity, in certain neighborhoods as well.