Also receiving votes

Andrews: LB Carrington Bell, sophomore.
Dudley: LB Kafi Abass, junior.
Eastern Guilford: OL/DL/LS Donte Lipscomb, junior; WR Kyhair Lundy, senior; K/P Luke Stanley, senior.
Grimsley: WR Tyson Resper, senior.
High Point Central: DL Tristen Carter, senior; DL R.J. Wright, junior.
High Point Christian: LB Glenn Bullock, senior.
McMichael: RB Zack Dalton, senior.
Morehead: P Michael Hall, senior; OL Quadir Rodgers, freshman.
Northeast Guilford: WR Barry Tate, junior.
Northern Guilford: LB Nkwenti Achina, senior; DB Ben Bluitt, senior.
Northwest Guilford: WR Bristol Carter, junior; WR Trenton Cloud, junior.
Page: LB Adonis Payton, senior; WR/LS Grady Sherrill, senior.
Ragsdale: OL Trajan Louis, senior.
Reidsville: OL Nashaun Price, junior.
Rockingham County: DB Brice Baker, sophomore; DL Gabriel Burden, senior; LB Tyler Powell, senior; QB Luke Smith, senior.
Smith: OL Jahveer Branch, freshman; LB Ronnie Crump, senior; DB Ty’wan Suggs, senior.
Southeast Guilford: LB Camber Alcorn, junior.
Western Guilford: LB Bryson Moore, senior.
