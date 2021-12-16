 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Also receiving votes
0 Comments

Also receiving votes

  • 0

Andrews: LB Carrington Bell, sophomore.

Dudley: LB Kafi Abass, junior.

Eastern Guilford: OL/DL/LS Donte Lipscomb, junior; WR Kyhair Lundy, senior; K/P Luke Stanley, senior.

Grimsley: WR Tyson Resper, senior.

High Point Central: DL Tristen Carter, senior; DL R.J. Wright, junior.

High Point Christian: LB Glenn Bullock, senior.

McMichael: RB Zack Dalton, senior.

Morehead: P Michael Hall, senior; OL Quadir Rodgers, freshman.

Northeast Guilford: WR Barry Tate, junior.

Northern Guilford: LB Nkwenti Achina, senior; DB Ben Bluitt, senior.

Northwest Guilford: WR Bristol Carter, junior; WR Trenton Cloud, junior.

Page: LB Adonis Payton, senior; WR/LS Grady Sherrill, senior.

Ragsdale: OL Trajan Louis, senior.

Reidsville: OL Nashaun Price, junior.

Rockingham County: DB Brice Baker, sophomore; DL Gabriel Burden, senior; LB Tyler Powell, senior; QB Luke Smith, senior.

Smith: OL Jahveer Branch, freshman; LB Ronnie Crump, senior; DB Ty’wan Suggs, senior.

Southeast Guilford: LB Camber Alcorn, junior.

Western Guilford: LB Bryson Moore, senior.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter
Local

Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter

"It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm," said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life. The old Regency Inn and Suites is being used as a winter emergency shelter for the homeless. Eventually, the plan is to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert