Alston to Cooper: We need 'extra doses' of COVID-19 vaccine

GREENSBORO — A week after officials were forced by the state to cancel 10,400 coronavirus vaccination appointments, Guilford County's top elected official has asked the governor for payback.
Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, on Thursday sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, asking the state to provide the county with a minimum of 5,000 doses per week for the next three weeks plus an additional 5,000 doses immediately to help with the backlog from canceled appointments.
Cone Health officials were shocked to learn from the state late last week that no doses of the vital medicine would be coming, forcing the health provider to cancel thousands of appointments scheduled for this week.
Around the same time, city and county officials were angry about a large-scale vaccination event scheduled at Charlotte Motor Speedway where 16,000 doses were to be administered.
In his letter, Alston said the sudden drop in doses from the state had a "devastating impact to our supply chain."
He also strongly suggested that state officials hold the next "mega-vaccination site" in Guilford County rather than elsewhere in North Carolina.
This weekend another large-scale vaccination clinic returns to Charlotte — this time at Bank of America Stadium — where 19,000 doses will be administered to people over 65.
Alston wrote that Guilford County, because it's centrally located, is in an ideal location to serve the state.
"Guilford County has already established not one, but three mass-vaccination clinics with room to expand at both our Greensboro Coliseum and High Point Mall locations," Alston wrote. He added that the county is collaborating with local health organizations and has put a priority on vaccinating minority communities.
"We stand ready and poised to be a long-term distribution portal for the vaccine on a much larger scale and look forward to working with the state to make this a reality."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.