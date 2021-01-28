Alston to Cooper: We need 'extra doses' of COVID-19 vaccine

GREENSBORO — A week after officials were forced by the state to cancel 10,400 coronavirus vaccination appointments, Guilford County's top elected official has asked the governor for payback.

Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, on Thursday sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, asking the state to provide the county with a minimum of 5,000 doses per week for the next three weeks plus an additional 5,000 doses immediately to help with the backlog from canceled appointments.

Cone Health officials were shocked to learn from the state late last week that no doses of the vital medicine would be coming, forcing the health provider to cancel thousands of appointments scheduled for this week.

Around the same time, city and county officials were angry about a large-scale vaccination event scheduled at Charlotte Motor Speedway where 16,000 doses were to be administered.

In his letter, Alston said the sudden drop in doses from the state had a "devastating impact to our supply chain."

He also strongly suggested that state officials hold the next "mega-vaccination site" in Guilford County rather than elsewhere in North Carolina.