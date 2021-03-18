With $200M in relief aid coming, Alston wants Guilford officials to 'think as one' in spending it

GREENSBORO — Melvin “Skip” Alston wants to convene scores of elected officials and staffers from across Guilford County to help solve a good problem: How to best spend the $200 million earmarked for the area from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
It’s a novel approach given that not long ago, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners made decisions about the federal CARES Act funding with little input from the broader community.
But that was a different board and this is a different stimulus.
Now, Guilford County will receive the first half of $104 million that Congress has approved from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.
President Joe Biden signed the act into law last week to help an America struggling to shed the economic troubles incurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
Greensboro, High Point and other municipalities in Guilford County will get half of their allocation in the next 60 days. The rest of the money will come in 2022. The total in economic relief for all county governments will add up to about $200 million, Alston said.
Alston, chairman of commissioners, wants to create a collaboration between county officials and other elected officials across Guilford. To that end, he sent them a letter Wednesday announcing he wants to hold “discussions on how we can consider a more strategic and regionalized utilization of these funds for long-term gains.”
The “One Guilford” slogan that Alston has been promoting, he said, will never be more important than it is now when so many communities around the county have needs which could be better solved with cooperation.
County Manager Michael Halford said the county and its municipalities have until the end of 2024 to spend the money. And he pointed out that Congress has expanded the rules for how to use the funds, making them available for some types of infrastructure.
Alston spoke further about the need to work together during Thursday night’s meeting of the commissioners.
“Can we? I don’t know,” Alston told the commissioners. “But that’s $200 million we have coming into Guilford County in the next three years. What can we do that can have some lasting effects?”
That may mean sharing money, for example, for water projects that might benefit the county and a town or city — a use Alston said is permitted to help communities stimulate economic recovery brought on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want us to be able to think as one,” Alston said in an interview.
He explained that in 2020 when he was serving as a commissioner on the Republican-led board that received the last stimulus package of $93 million, the county made little effort to collaborate with other elected officials on the best ways to spend the money.
“We just gave it all away,” he said.
In 2020, Guilford County allocated $20 million to small businesses, $3.5 million to nonprofits and millions more to a variety of other needs.
“I want to do something different with this money,” he said.
In an interview, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said “it’s important if we can pool our resources and get a better result.”
She added that it’s essential for the city to be transparent in how the money is spent.
“It’s really early in the process — we have to look at what our existing budget looks like — where the expenses have been and where the revenue projections fail to meet the goals,” Vaughan said. “We want to do it in a fiscally-responsible manner.”
After Alston spoke about his plans Thursday night, Commissioner Alan Perdue said he would like the county to take aggressive action to expand broadband internet to people who don’t have good service.
Alston suggested that Perdue spearhead a study group that can move quickly to see where problems and possible solutions exist.
“This is crucial, not only for businesses but for our students in school,” Alston said.
