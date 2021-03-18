With $200M in relief aid coming, Alston wants Guilford officials to 'think as one' in spending it

The “One Guilford” slogan that Alston has been promoting, he said, will never be more important than it is now when so many communities around the county have needs which could be better solved with cooperation.

County Manager Michael Halford said the county and its municipalities have until the end of 2024 to spend the money. And he pointed out that Congress has expanded the rules for how to use the funds, making them available for some types of infrastructure.

Alston spoke further about the need to work together during Thursday night’s meeting of the commissioners.

“Can we? I don’t know,” Alston told the commissioners. “But that’s $200 million we have coming into Guilford County in the next three years. What can we do that can have some lasting effects?”

That may mean sharing money, for example, for water projects that might benefit the county and a town or city — a use Alston said is permitted to help communities stimulate economic recovery brought on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want us to be able to think as one,” Alston said in an interview.