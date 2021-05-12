Amazon Prime series that premieres May 14 features young actress from Winston-Salem

At the age of 5, in February 2015, she moved to L.A. to pursue an acting career and now attends school in California.

She has appeared in commercials, including ones for Nissan, Hidden Valley, Walmart, Food Lion and Disney. Currently, she is featured as a cover girl for five international campaigns — Target, Gap, Champion, Nordstrom and Hibbett Sports. She has also appeared in TV shows such as “Togetherness,” “Hidden Springs,” and “The Haves and the Have Nots.”

Philanthropy is important to Mychal-Bella, and she likes to give back.

She advocates for causes including preventing homelessness and stopping bullying, which she said she experienced when she was much younger.

When she’s not acting or modeling, Mychal-Bella likes to longboard, swim, surf, roller skate, as well as play the piano, guitar and violin.

Ereka Scales, Mychal-Bella’s mother, said Jenkins has said that her daughter “plays but when it’s time to turn that off, she does what she’s supposed to do. Then she gets back to being a kid.”

The best advice Mychal-Bella has for her peers is to be themselves.