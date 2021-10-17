Amy Dixon: Botanical leaf castings a creative addition to any garden

I unabashedly admit that I am perhaps the least creative or artistic person you’ll ever meet. Growing up, art class was a chore, a place where I never fit in and never found a muse or a medium. Gardening opened up a different avenue of creativity, though — an activity where I felt much more comfortable.
When it comes to garden design and plant pairings, I’m not the best, but I have gotten better over the years. Color has been my latest obsession, as it’s a chance for me to pair bright plant hues with rough textures. But when it comes to creating a piece of garden art or building a structural element within my outdoor areas, I am timid and always second guess my abilities. It feels like sixth grade art class all over again, where I feel lost and uncertain.
For years, I have admired the simple elegance of garden art but always opted to buy whimsical pieces instead of attempting to make something myself. I am proud to say, though, that I have very recently reached a breakthrough, and have finally gained a little bit of confidence in the makers department.
I recently had the opportunity to assist with a leaf casting workshop at Reynolda Gardens in Winston-Salem, where participants created detailed molds of leaves and tropical foliage. Led by horticulturist Michelle Hawks, this workshop was the perfect opportunity for gardeners and novice artists to get their imaginative juices flowing.
“The gardens started leaf casting about eight to 10 years ago,” Hawks said. “It became popular, and we try to do one (workshop) a year. We have tried doing ferns and other flowers, but they do best in a stepping stone.”
The finished product of the workshop was a concrete casting of an elephant ear leaf. The casting captures the intricate details of the leaf, from the delicate veining to the imperfections of the leaf structure. These castings are commonly used in the garden as birdbaths, hanging art, stepping stones or as accents to natural areas.
Hawks led a group of almost 30 participants, taking them step by step through the process of mixing concrete, mounding sand and carefully layering the mortar on the delicate leaves. The method is surprisingly simple and methodically soothing, perhaps because of handling the viscous cement and smoothing it over and over.
Although I’m sure it can be done a number of different ways, Hawks’ leaf casting technique is pretty standard. She first gathered unblemished leaves from planting beds at Reynolda Gardens. She chose various sizes of Colocasia and Alocasia (elephant ear) leaves, as they are easily cast and are great for budding botanical artists.
Next, sand is placed in a pile on top of a folding table, and is mounded up. The shape of the mound is dependent on the shape of the leaf. The elephant ear leaves are lobed on one end and taper to a point on the opposite end. This elongated leaf shape dictated how participants shaped their sand.
One full bag of play sand is plenty to do a large leaf casting or can be formed into multiple piles to accommodate multiple small leaves. The leaves are then placed upside down on top of the sand, making sure the leaf meshes with the underlying mound. This is also the best time to snip the stem.
Once the leaf is in position, the concrete is ready to be mixed. Hawks uses Portland cement, which is cheap and easy to use. Before adding water, she adds a little bit of sand into the dry cement, which helps with the texture.
“Usually, it’s three parts cement to one part sand,” Hawks said. “Sand makes cement more durable, stronger, and helps it bond together.”
After suiting up with latex gloves, participants then added water and mixed the cement into a slurry. For the workshop, Hawks set out full watering cans at each work station. This was much more convenient than using a hose, which could add too much water too quickly. I would recommend everyone use a watering can, actually, as it is much easier to control.
The cement was mixed in small buckets with handheld trowels until the right consistency was achieved. Although most of us were on a learning curve, we quickly figured out that adding more water helped reach a good level of thickness. If the slurry got too runny, we simply had to add a little more cement. Pancake batter was the desired consistency.
Once the cement was properly mixed, it was ready to be spread over the leaf. Hawks encouraged participants to start patting concrete onto the center of the leaf and work outward. This helps keep the thickness in check and cuts down on the chances of the slurry running off the edge of the leaf. Mixed cement is added until the whole leaf is covered. A thick layer was recommended to prevent cracks during the curing process.
Once the casting process was done the leaves needed 24 hours to dry and cure. It was almost magical turning over the cast and peeling off the rubbery leaf the following afternoon. Each leaf was worthy of a spotlight in a special garden nook.
As the workshop went along, I noticed that many participants began to find their groove, adding small artistic touches to their castings. One person patted her leaf flat, as she wanted to cast it into a square stepping stone. Others branded their leaves with hearts and phrases. Some added concrete stain to their cement slurry to give their cast a rusty hue.
I felt so confident after my first cast, that I did another, which turned out even more beautiful. It felt good to become confident and comfortable with a dabble into garden art. The older I’ve gotten, the more I realize there’s never a reason to feel unsure of your abilities — especially if you’ve got an enthusiastic instructor.
“The main thing is to have fun and realize you may make a mistake, but that’s OK,” Hawks said. “Every plant is unique in its own way, and so will your leaf casting.”
For those interested in making their own leaf casting at home, you can find some great tutorials online. Reynolda Gardens periodically offers workshops, too, as well as local garden centers and garden clubs. I found that it’s great fun to finally start discovering my creative side.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line.