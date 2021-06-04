Amy Dixon: Rethinking the landscape with native plants

A few weeks ago, my husband and I tackled our annual chore of trimming the foundation shrubs around the front of our house. Most all planted before our tenure in the home, these shrubs include dwarf burford holly, golden euonymus, American boxwood and azaleas.
While we’re grateful that all these shrubs are healthy and happy, they do have their disadvantages. They’re boring, dated and for the most part, grow entirely too big for the space in which they’re planted. My foundation shrubs are the prime example of the normative home landscape, which, over time, our society has come to accept as a garden prototype.
But there’s no rule book that says that we have to plant blooming shrubs below our windows or dense evergreen hedges to screen off our neighbors. We can choose to transform a dated foundation planting into something wild, colorful and dynamic. One multi-beneficial choice we can make is to design differently and incorporate native plant choices, which can make our landscape something more valuable to ourselves and the surrounding ecosystem.
I recently had the opportunity to spend some time with James Helms, a local horticulturist and landscaper. Helms and Allen Snow own and operate Elderberry Creek Farm and Nursery in Pfafftown. Helms, who has an affinity for native plants and natural landscapes, spoke at length about how gardeners can rethink their landscapes by incorporating native plants.
“I’ve done landscaping for 17 years,” Helms said. “You see homes with a little green border right around the house and a lawn that goes to the street. And it’s all Asian plants.”
In case anyone needs a recap of why planting native plants is good, here’s the abbreviated version. By choosing native plants over exotic and non-natives, we’re restoring a balance to our local ecosystem. This ensures that pollinators, birds and wildlife have adequate food sources to live, reproduce and thrive. A great number of cultivated plants bred for the commercial nursery industry are non-native, invasive and serve no benefit to insects or wildlife.
Helms sees the big picture, in terms of responsible planting for the health of the planet. But he’s also hyper-focused on the local gains that come from choosing native plants over non-natives. He’s challenging the narrative of the cookie cutter landscape and aiming to change the mindset of the average backyard gardener, one native plant at a time.
“Doug Tallamy, that’s who really got me into (natives), along with everyone who’s come in looking for natives,” Helms said. “He showed a relationship between feeding songbirds, that they need caterpillars to eat, and certain host plants.”
Douglas Tallamy’s book “Bringing Nature Home” has been instrumental in exposing the dire need for backyard restoration of native plants. Gardeners have embraced Tallamy’s message, which shows that the solution to this global problem lies within our own home gardens. This book is one of many reasons gardeners are sourcing and planting more native plants.
“There’s a lot of reasons people get into it,” Helms said. “They’ve seen Doug’s work in other people, and they want to be onboard with that. Some of them are just big time into gardening and they’ve seen over the years that it’s going that way, so they’re trying to work that into their landscape.”
Elderberry Creek Farm and Nursery has been operating as a landscape business since 2005, opening as a retail nursery last July. They carry a wide selection of trees, shrubs, edibles and perennials, with a heavy focus on native plants. What makes Elderberry Creek unique is the established landscape surrounding the nursery, which is a living example of how beautiful and rich native plants can make a setting.
An established native persimmon tree shades the nursery’s native plant section, which was buzzing with bees on the day of my visit. A native butterfly garden is planted on the opposite side of the nursery, which will soon be full of summer color. Mountain mint, baptisia, bee balm, primrose, asters and Joe Pye weed are just a sample of what is planted there, which attracts throngs of butterflies each season.
Aside from the obvious benefits of using native plants, Helms stressed how incorporating natives helps create a sense of place, making a garden unique to its roots.
“Something I talk about when I do seminars is a sense of place,” Helms said. “It would be nice if you went to different areas that had native plants and you feel a sense of ‘I’m in this location.’ But landscapes now, it looks the same here as it does in Raleigh, as it does in Maryland and Georgia. It would be nice to see a nod to the area you’re in.”
“It’s been strange to see the landscape changing to something sterile, and it’s like we’ve lost respect for our own plants and how things interact.”
In addition to helping customers rediscover a sense of place in their gardens, Helms is also keen on offering native substitutions for common non-native plants.
“Every chance I get, I try and tell a customer of an alternative to something they’re looking for,” Helms said. “Another component is changing people’s mindset. They want a European garden, with foxgloves, delphiniums and all the stuff they see when they go over there. But (those plants) hate it here. Lupines, they can’t stand it here.”
“Instead of lupine, they might try baptisia. It’s from the Southeast, they love the clay, it’s not too hot for them, they look amazing, and they just get bigger and better every year. So I’m trying to give customers different options to get that look if they want a cottage garden, but using native plants. You can transition from a traditional landscape and have native options.”
Over the past 10 to 15 years, there has been a steady and focused upward trend with native plants. Perhaps it’s because of a heightened awareness, but novice and seasoned gardeners are starting to see the big picture and have developed an appreciation for native plants.
On a recent Saturday morning, Tiffany Mazzeo was shopping at Elderberry Creek. She and her family are filling empty areas on their property with native plants.
“As I think about what’s happening to our ecosystem with the impacts of climate change, there’s a need to diversify the plants and keep native plants in our local ecosystem,” Mazzeo said. “It’s so important to me to be able to continue to source them and put them out.”
So whether you’re starting from scratch, replacing one shrub at a time, or cultivating a new patch of earth, there are small and subtle ways to re-imagine what you plant and how those plants will impact you, your neighbors and the surrounding wildlife.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line.