An 'extremely rare' verdict: Jury finds Greensboro man was insane during 2015 crime spree

GREENSBORO — For the first time in several years, a Guilford County jury found a man not guilty by reason of insanity.
From the moment Isaiah Jural Fox, 31, awoke in the hospital on Oct. 6, 2015 with a bullet wound, his story to authorities has remained the same: He was shocked to hear his name being said on local TV stations. He couldn't remember what happened. He thought he may have been drugged.
Fox's attorney, Brennan Aberle of the law firm Aberle & Wall, believed his client from the beginning.
"I saw something in him when I met him at the jail," Aberle said. "He was confused. He seemed very sincere."
But whether or not Fox was in his right mind on Oct. 5, 2015 doesn't change that his actions that day led to citywide panic in a spree of crime and violence that crisscrossed Greensboro in 94 minutes.
Authorities charged Fox for stealing $900 worth of purses from a T.J. Maxx on Wendover Avenue and assaulting the store’s security guard.
When his getaway driver was pulled over and arrested on West Market Street, Fox fled the scene and, in an attempt to steal a car, slammed a woman's face into a sidewalk.
That alone would've been enough to raise eyebrows.
But things got worse. Much worse.
As he continued fleeing through neighborhoods, Fox injured an elderly woman and stole her Kia, struck a golfer at Starmount Forest Country Club with that Kia, then stole a Toyota 4Runner from an elderly man and struck several vehicles with the truck.
From there, Fox went to Gorrell Street not far from downtown where he threatened two residents and a 5-year-old boy before beating his mother.
The spree ended when police shot Fox on a local street.
In 2016, victims thought the case was settled when Fox took a plea deal for 35 years in prison.
But Fox later filed an appeal.
The appeals court ruled that not enough evidence was presented on one of the charges, so the case was sent back to Guilford County Superior Court.
Trial delays, like Aberle's quest to obtain a mental health expert to observe Fox and the COVID-19 pandemic, pushed the start of the trial to Aug. 9 of this year.
"Our defense was that one of two things happened," Aberle said.
One possibility the defense presented was that Fox was involuntarily intoxicated at the time the crime spree occurred, a result of his drink being spiked by a notorious local criminal, Charles Anthony "Supreme" Walker.
Walker, the only person in North Carolina to have ever received a death sentence in a case without a body, was Fox's "getaway driver," police said. Following a complex criminal history, Walker was on parole in Greensboro in 2015 when Fox's crime spree took place.
A secondary defense was that the drugs in Fox's drink combined with his mental health issues — he was institutionalized in the past and had long suffered from mental health struggles, Aberle said — rendered him insane at the time of the crime spree.
During the trial, only two people testified for the defense: Fox and a mental health expert.
"(The mental health expert) went and did an interview, looked at his whole history," Aberle said. "It was fairly clear he was suffering from mental health issues. Easily bipolar, but also he was suffering from other types of paranoid delusions, particularly if there was a controlled substance involved."
Aberle said Fox's insistence that Walker drugged him made sense, and there was no way to prove that he hadn't been.
When he was in the hospital, a blood test was performed, but only for a handful of drugs and not PCP or ketamine — substances that the mental health expert deemed more likely to lead to erratic behavior, Aberle said.
And what about the drink Fox said Walker insisted he have? Fox told police the bottle should be in the car. However, according to Aberle, police chose not to save it for evidence.
In the end, on Aug. 19, the jury returned a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity on nearly all of Fox's 13 charges.
Originally, Fox was facing 22 charges, but Aberle asked the judge to drop certain charges lacking sufficient evidence.
In the end, Fox was found guilty of just one charge: misdemeanor attempted larceny.
Because Fox was found not guilty by reason of insanity, he will be treated at Central Regional Hospital in Butner and reviewed every 90 days.
"He will stay there for an indefinite amount of time," Aberle said. "It could be months. It could be years. It could be decades. It's until they decide he is no longer a danger to others."
Aberle also noted that it's "extremely rare" that a jury finds a defendant not guilty by reason of insanity.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Steve Cole said the last time that happened was in 2004 involving Joel Mark Durham, a Greensboro man who claimed that he was ordered by the CIA to kill his best friend.
Aberle said he understands that Fox's actions in 2015 impacted many people, creating "a strong desire for (Fox) to serve every year that he possibly could," but now Fox will be getting "the help that he needs."
"The help he was not going to get in prison, quite frankly," Aberle said.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.