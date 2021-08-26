An 'extremely rare' verdict: Jury finds Greensboro man was insane during 2015 crime spree

Walker, the only person in North Carolina to have ever received a death sentence in a case without a body, was Fox's "getaway driver," police said. Following a complex criminal history, Walker was on parole in Greensboro in 2015 when Fox's crime spree took place.

A secondary defense was that the drugs in Fox's drink combined with his mental health issues — he was institutionalized in the past and had long suffered from mental health struggles, Aberle said — rendered him insane at the time of the crime spree.

During the trial, only two people testified for the defense: Fox and a mental health expert.

"(The mental health expert) went and did an interview, looked at his whole history," Aberle said. "It was fairly clear he was suffering from mental health issues. Easily bipolar, but also he was suffering from other types of paranoid delusions, particularly if there was a controlled substance involved."

Aberle said Fox's insistence that Walker drugged him made sense, and there was no way to prove that he hadn't been.

When he was in the hospital, a blood test was performed, but only for a handful of drugs and not PCP or ketamine — substances that the mental health expert deemed more likely to lead to erratic behavior, Aberle said.