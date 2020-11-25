Analysis: North Carolina led nation in political robocalls on Election Day

The company uses computer algorithms to find patterns to detect which calls are robocalls, Tyrrell said. It also uses "honeypot" phone numbers — lines that receive robocalls so their messages can be recorded — he said. TNS also gets its information from telephone company customers who use an app on their phones to report when they get these calls.

"Obviously we got a lot of feedback that these were political robocalls, etc.," during the election period, Tyrell said.

The majority of the calls on Election Day were focused on encouraging people to vote or persuading voters to pick one party or candidate or another, Tyrrell said.

But the "stay safe and stay home" appears to have been a voter suppression attempt, Tyrrell said.

"It was a really odd message where it just said, 'Stay at home, stay safe. This is a test,'" he said. "It was difficult to detect because they were spoofing or using wireless numbers that were — in calling other numbers — other wireless numbers. And they wouldn't make a large number of calls from any one particular number. They would kind of rotate through several different numbers. It was kind of hard to — hard to pick up."

