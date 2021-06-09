Andrew Steven Nunez Roa, The Academy at Smith

Dear classmates,This year has been both challenging and different, but this is not something I have to tell you guys, as we all lived through it.

This year was supposed to be the best year of our high school lives, but sometimes life does not go as planned.

We had to bear so much on our backs this year already, and the pandemic did not make the load easier.

When we started this school year, we were already so worn down as the states of the world were out of balance. We already were stressing about our SAT scores, college applications, college acceptance letters, our grades, graduation and our social lives.

Now with the pandemic, we had to worry about online school, getting sick, and most importantly losing people.

This year has been hard on all of us, and it is important to express and feel all the feelings we have in our hearts.

Now we are at the end of the school year, we are graduating with our peers, and we are moving on to the next step of our lives. This next step might be to go off to college, to go work, or even to take a break.