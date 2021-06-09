Andrew Steven Nunez Roa, The Academy at Smith

Dear classmates,This year has been both challenging and different, but this is not something I have to tell you guys, as we all lived through it.
This year was supposed to be the best year of our high school lives, but sometimes life does not go as planned.
We had to bear so much on our backs this year already, and the pandemic did not make the load easier.
When we started this school year, we were already so worn down as the states of the world were out of balance. We already were stressing about our SAT scores, college applications, college acceptance letters, our grades, graduation and our social lives.
Now with the pandemic, we had to worry about online school, getting sick, and most importantly losing people.
This year has been hard on all of us, and it is important to express and feel all the feelings we have in our hearts.
Now we are at the end of the school year, we are graduating with our peers, and we are moving on to the next step of our lives. This next step might be to go off to college, to go work, or even to take a break.
Take that step with everything you have. Do not look back, just charge forward, and if you fall down, get back up and keep charging ahead.
We have overcome so much this year, so it does not matter how many times we get knocked off our path when we take that step. We are ready to stand back up and make some real change in our city, in our state, and in our world.
So, once we all take the step forward, do not feel down about leaving your life; feel glee that you are going to the next step.
Some of you may stay together for the step, and some might grow apart, but we will always have one thing in common: We are all a part of The Academy at Smith’s Class of 2021.
Lastly, I want to thank you all for being a part of my high school life. You guys made the four years of high school some of the best years of my life, so thank you again.
Love,
Your senior class president, Andrew Steven Nunez Roa