Andrews will be one of approximately 180 graduating seniors from Andrews High School. The graduation ceremony will happen Sun. June 11 at 6 p.m. in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cooper Sullivan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today