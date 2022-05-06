 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angel

Angel is a 49 pound, 3 year old cutie who recently arrived at the SPCA of the Triad. More information... View on PetFinder

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 2300 block of Randleman Road for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. EMS took both shooting victims to a local hospital.

