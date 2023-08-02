ATLANTA — The Los Angeles Angels placed righthander Griffin Canning on the 15-day injured list with right calf tightness before their game Tuesday night at Atlanta.

The Angels recalled righthander Victor Mederos from Double-A Rocket City. They also recalled outfielder Jordyn Adams from Triple-A Salt Lake. Infielder Michael Stefanic was optioned to Salt Lake after Monday night's game.

Manager Phil Nevin said Adams is needed to provide support for outfielder Mickey Moniak, who is trying to continue playing with a bruised foot. Moniak fouled a ball off his foot last weekend.