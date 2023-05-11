ANNIVERSARY FINALE: Stained Glass Playhouse will present “Rehearsals” by playwright Bill Cissna on Friday and Saturday and May 19-20 at 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday and May 21 at 3 p.m. in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church, located at 4401 Indiana Ave. “Rehearsals” is the fourth and final show in Stained Glass Playhouse’s 40th Anniversary Celebration Season. For more information, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/rehearsals/.