Another former Greensboro police officer charged with sexual assault

GREENSBORO — For the second time in as many weeks, another police officer has lost their job after being charged with sexual assault.

Officer Joshua Oliver was fired Thursday after Police Chief John Thompson learned the details of an investigation that began in late November.

On Nov. 28, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office notified Greensboro police of the allegations against Oliver. According to a news release, the allegation involved a "possible sexual assault" with a minor that occurred outside of the city limits and while Oliver was off-duty.

A day later, Oliver was placed on administrative duty — which is standard procedure — as the department conducted its own internal investigation.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office presented its findings to the district attorney which ultimately resulted in Oliver's termination.

Last week, Officer Kenneth Adams was fired under similar circumstances.

In a statement released Friday, Thompson said the latest news "deeply saddens me."

"No chief wants to make this kind of announcement," he said. "However, what is most important is that we do everything in our power to promote transparency when hard things happen. When any allegation is made against an officer, it is thoroughly investigated. Upon learning the details of this investigation, sharing with the community was paramount. This announcement pains me as I know the actions of this individual are not at all consistent with the expectations and standards held for our officers.

"We hold our personnel accountable and have systems in place to assure accountability. It is my hope that a commitment to these systems, policies and standards will maintain that trust and support."