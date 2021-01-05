No. 19 Clemson looks for home basketball win vs. N.C. State

A preview of tonight's N.C. State-Clemson basketball game.
Who
N.C. State (2-0 ACC, 6-1 overall) at No. 19 Clemson (2-1, 8-1)
Where
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.
When
7 p.m. today
How to watch
ACC
Bottom line
The Wolfpack has won its first two league games, over North Carolina and Boston College, for the first time since the 2014-15 season, and it hasn't won its first three since the 2012-13 season. ... Greensboro freshman Shakeel Moore made the game-winning basket with 26 seconds to play in the win over Boston College. Moore, who attended Ragsdale in Jamestown, Piedmont Classical in Browns Summit and Moravian Prep in Hickory, has scored 17 and 12 points in his last two games and is averaging 7.9 per game. Fellow Greensboro freshman Cam Hayes, who played at Dudley and Greensboro Day, is averaging 8.2 points and 3.8 assists.
Senior stars
Clemson's Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.
Dominant Daniels
Devon Daniels has connected on 28.1 percent of the 32 three-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3-for-12 over the last three games. He's also made 67.9 percent of his foul shots this season.
Streak stats
Clemson has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 51.8.
Accounting for assists
The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Wolfpack. Clemson has 42 assists on 69 field goals (60.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while North Carolina State has assists on 38 of 86 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.
Stifling State
State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.5 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.